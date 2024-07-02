€500,000 publicly-funded sailing boat left idle for 18 months

A second-hand sailing boat bought by the government for half a million euro to be used for international sailing competitions has been left idle for 18 months as it is still “being upgraded”, The Shift is informed.

The boat was inaugurated in December 2022. During a lavish ceremony at Marsa’s Malta Maritime Hub, Sports Minister Clifton Grima said the investment would create opportunities for Maltese sailors to compete in prestigious races overseas.

Yet a year and a half later, sources close to the Malta Sailing Federation told The Shift that the boat had not yet participated in a single race and had been left unused for months as tens of thousands were being spent to upgrade it for racing requirements.

The Cookson 50, named ‘Viva Malta’, was acquired by Yachting Malta Ltd – a government private-public partnership with the Malta Sailing Federation. No details were ever given about the seller of the second-hand boat or if any intermediary agents were involved in the sale.

While attending a parliamentary sitting of the Public Accounts Committee last week, Yachting Malta chairman and Labour MP Chris Agius and CEO Michael Mifsud (who is also the President of the Malta Sailing Federation) said the boat was still not being used, but training was about to start.

As he was being questioned by PN MPs Graham Bencini and David Agius, Mifsud admitted that this project had taken too long to get off the ground but promised that Yachting Malta intended to compete in at least one race by the end of this year.

According to Mifsud, the boat needed upgrading, which was taking time. It is as yet unclear how much the upgrading of the sailing boat has already cost taxpayers.

Mifsud also said that Yachting Malta would invest a further €150,000 a year in state funds for training and yearly participation in overseas races.

‘Viva Malta’ will have a crew of 12, but they have yet to start training to man the sailing boat.

SportMalta, the government entity entrusted to manage Maltese sports, is supposed to manage the new €500,000 boat investment.