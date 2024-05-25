Seven environmental organisations to challenge ERA on Comino management

In response, BirdLife Malta and six other ENGOs will be filing an appeal before the IDPC Tribunal, arguing that the visitor ‘Carrying Capacity Study’ is not a Cabinet prerogative but a requirement of the 2014 Comino Management Plan commissioned by ERA itself, which is meant to guide policy-making and conservation measures for the preservation of the island.

The organisations pointed out Santa Marija Bay has, over the past days, seen the setting up of another

beach kiosk without any relevant permits issued by ERA to authorise such activities within the Natura 2000 site.

On the other hand, ERA has, in the past days, authorised kiosk operators to camp at the back of Santa Marija Bay until the end of September 2024, despite the setting up of a dedicated campsite for the public on another part of the island.

Last year, in April 2023, sunbeds appeared in a new area on Comino, away from the usual concessions granted at the Blue Lagoon, adding encroachment of commercial activities on the protected Natura 2000 site.

Meanwhile, proposals for rebuilding of the Comino Hotel are still under review, with environmental NGOs challenging the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) carried out to determine the hotel’s impact on the Natura 2000 site.

Among the various flaws challenged by the NGOs, the impact assessment did not outline the number of extra visitors to the island a renewed hotel and its facilities would generate on top of the already tourist-packed island during the summer months.

The organisations appealed to the government to come clean on the island’s limitations to support sustainable tourism, “giving priority to nature protection over an ever-increasing

exploitation of the island for profit”.

They called for a long-term strategy to safeguard the island with adequate planning and enforcement aimed at maintaining sustainability “and not at fattening the pockets of selected operators at the expense of our heritage”.

The NGOs warned against the commercialisation of Santa Marija Bay, which would eventually replicate what is happening at Blue Lagoon.