Deputy Prime Minister resigns ‘with immediate effect’

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has resigned as he faces charges in relation to the public hospitals scandal.

Fearne, who was slated for the next European Commissioner post, is among those facing charges of of fraud, misappropriation and fraudulent gain in connection with the hospitals’ deal.

On social media, Fearne said he wished he could have had the inquiry report before acting, “but it seems this will take some time, and it’s not possible for me to keep waiting”.

He posted the resignation letter he sent to Prime Minister Robert Abela in full, while insisting on his innocence.

“Let me be clear, I am not taking this step because I have any doubt about my innocence but because it’s the right thing to do,” he said in his letter, expressing appreciation for the support the Labour Party gave him.

He pointed out that he was “exonerated” in the Auditor General’s investigation of the deal, which concluded that it was “fraudulent.”

He said his decision was in the interest of “putting the people first”.

Fearne concluded by saying he hoped the legal process would be expedited so his name “could be cleared… And if my country calls on me to serve, I will be in a position to continue to do so.”

The prime minister has asked Fearne to reconsider.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said Robert Abela was wrong to insist that high-ranking public officers facing criminal charges should remain in their jobs. “He is also wrong when he continues to attack the institutions.”

Grech added: “This is an irreversible process that must take place, and it would be wrong of Abela to try and stop it.”