University student organisations condemn attacks on judiciary

Twenty university student organisations have endorsed a statement by the Law Students’ Society condemning the government’s recent attacks on judiciary members.

“Comments made by the highest government officials which devalue the work and tarnish the reputation and integrity of the judiciary have no place in a parliamentary democracy founded on the rule of law,” the statement said.

The statement comes in the wake of attacks by Prime Minister Robert Abela and disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat as a magisterial inquiry into the corruption involved in the scandalous and “fraudulent” deal negotiated by the Labour Party to privatise Malta’s public hospitals came to a close.

Both have launched persistent attacks against Magistrate Gabriella Vella, who delivered the conclusions of the hospitals’ inquiry to the Attorney General on 25 April.

The prime minister has equated the pursuit of justice with “political terrorism”, while Muscat has said he’s ready for war after failing to compromise the inquiry.

“The Rule of Law requires that the Judiciary is allowed to function without undue pressure,” the student societies insisted.

The 20 societies supporting the law students included Kunsill Studenti Universitarji, Junior Chamber of Advocates, Malta International Relations Student Association, Studenti Demokristjani Maltin, and Criminology Students’ Association, as well as several others representing medical, engineering, and ICT associations.

