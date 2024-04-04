News

Comino deckchairs out again as minister’s plan remains shelved

Clayton Bartolo promised concession tender in 2022

 

The Shift Team
April 4, 2024 19:03

As another summer approaches, three men who hold expired beach concessions in Comino are set to profit from Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s inaction following his failure to issue a public tender for the second consecutive summer.

As a result, Daniel Refalo, an associate of developer Joseph Portelli; Mark Cutajar, the brother of Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar and canvasser of Minister Clint Camilleri; and Sandro Ciliberti, will have another long summer to profit from the government’s failure to control the ongoing racket in Comino.

Daniel Refalo and Mark Cutajar

In November 2022, following protests by Moviment Graffitti against the illegal occupation of public land, the tourism minister announced that the MTA was about to issue a new tender for the Comino concessions and a long-term plan to regulate the situation that had developed over the last years.

In May 2023, PN MPs Rebekah Borg and Albert Buttigieg reminded the minister of his declaration. Yet Bartolo changed his plans and said the tender had to be postponed to the following summer as his ministry was still finalising a long-term plan for the island.

Twelve months later, the same individuals who had been operating on an expired concession for years have again started placing their deckchairs around the Blue Lagoon as Minister Bartolo’s long-term plan and tender failed to materialise.

The tourism minister did not reply to The Shift’s questions on why plans promised in 2022 have not been implemented.

Meanwhile, dozens of parliamentary questions to Minister Bartolo asking him to publish a copy of the concessions related to the occupation of public land in Comino remained unanswered.

He has insisted the documents were “commercially sensitive”.

Minister Bartolo has a personal and direct interest in maintining the status quo in Comino.

One of Minister Bartolo’s father’s boats at the Blue Lagoon.

His family, including his father, is the owner of Pleasure and Leisure Ltd, which ferries tourists to the Blue Lagoon several times a day during summer.

The company, which operates under the brand name Oh Yeah Malta, has a base in Mellieha.

                           

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Stories

News
Comino deckchairs out again as minister’s plan remains shelved
As another summer approaches, three men who hold expired
The Shift Team
April 4, 2024 19:03
News
Malta’s first biennale falls flat forcing half-price ticket sales
Malta’s first art biennale has failed to gain traction
The Shift Team
April 4, 2024 17:54
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo