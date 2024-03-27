News

Edward Montebello, former news editor at ONE TV

Prime minister’s spokesperson silent on breach of ethics

The Shift Team
March 27, 2024 08:58

Edward Montebello, the government’s head of communications for Prime Minister Robert Abela, has failed to acknowledge or accept any responsibility for a breach of ethics found by the Standards Commissioner last week, which his boss blamed on him.

Standards Commissioner Joe Azzopardi’s report concluded that a video posted on social media by the Office of the Prime Minister breached the code of ethics because its content was more about promoting Abela than any news in the public interest.

The prime minister has defied the Standards Commissioner’s request to apologise.

Instead, in a letter bashing the Commissioner’s probe, the prime minister blamed members of his staff for not following the guidelines.

Questions sent to his head of communications remained unanswered.

Montebello was the head of news at Labour’s ONE TV. He was put on the public payroll as a ‘person of trust’ and leads the prime minister’s communications team.

His office includes three other former ONE TV reporters: Melissa Vella Buhagiar, Claire Azzopardi and Roberta Apap. All the communications team members are political appointees.

                           

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Stories

News
Prime minister’s spokesperson silent on breach of ethics
Edward Montebello, the government’s head of communications for Prime
The Shift Team
March 27, 2024 08:58
News
Enemed spends €2 million on marketing despite no competition
Enemed, a state company that has a virtual monopoly
The Shift Team
March 26, 2024 15:55
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo