Sofia inquiry: PN calls for ministers’ resignations as Abela commits to reform

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called for the resignation of several sitting government ministers and for Prime Minister Robert Abela to “shoulder responsibility” in the wake of the findings of a public inquiry into the death of construction worker Jean Paul Sofia in 2022.

At a Wednesday parliamentary debate, Grech questioned Abela’s commitments to “widespread and transparent reform.” The inquiry, published on Wednesday morning, called for the state to shoulder responsibility “as it failed to recognise the confusion in its own executive,” resulting in a “comedy of errors.”

Sofia was killed in December 2022 at what was to be a timber factory built on government land granted by government agencies Malta Enterprise and INDIS to Maltese developers with a criminal past having connections to the Lands Authority.

In his speech, Grech called for the resignation of Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi formerly responsible for planning, Minister Miriam Dalli, formerly responsible for Malta Enterprise, and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

He questioned how they could continue as ministers and asked them to “shoulder political responsibility.”

Similarly, he called for Abela to shoulder responsibility, questioning his commitment to reform the industry. He noted Abela’s vehement opposition to the public inquiry.

The public inquiry was launched in a U-turn decision last July only after widespread calls from Sofia’s family and the public. At the time, Abela had said it would hinder the search for truth.

Abela pledged several immediate “transparent and widespread” reforms, which included a centralised phone helpline for construction-related reports, an upheaval of “outdated” Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, and audits.

In a press conference ahead of the debate, Abela also called for the resignation of officials highlighted in the inquiry. He did not name any persons responsible and failed to fire or request the resignation of particular officials.

OHSA Chair David Xuereb has committed to resigning from his post, while Minister Silvio Schembri has claimed others from the economy minister have noted their intention to resign.