Film Commissioner Johann Grech gets €90,000 raise amid mounting scandals

Prime Minister Robert Abela has increased Film Commissioner Johann Grech’s annual financial package by €90,000 to €150,000, almost three times the salary of a cabinet minister.

For years, the government has refused to divulge Grech’s engagement contracts, but his new four-year contract, signed in 2023 and obtained by The Shift through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, details a package of more than €150,000 a year.

This shows an increase of €90,000 on his previous package – a parliamentary question in 2020 showed he was earning €60,000 at the time.

His new contract shows that apart from a €115,000 basic salary, Grech receives a €11,500 “disturbance allowance”, a €10,000 expense allowance, a fully expensed car, and a mobile phone, amounting to an annual financial package of more than €12,500 a month.

Grech’s new contract also states he is entitled to reimbursement of all expenses abroad, including when entertaining his guests, accommodation and the payment of undisclosed fees for membership of associations and clubs related to the film industry.

Grech, until 2013, an employee at a small Gozitan marketing company, was appointed chief marketing officer for disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Then, in 2015, he was appointed Film Commissioner despite his limited experience in the sector.

His last six years in the position have been peppered with several controversial decisions that saw millions of euro spent on direct orders for unnecessarily extravagant events, some of which happened to benefit the Labour Party’s PR at critical times in electoral campaigns.

Recently, it was revealed Grech had spent some €120,000 to hire British comedian David Walliams to present a glitzy film awards ceremony in 2022 – an election year.

The government has done little to stop Grech’s spending, including more than €600,000 on travel and estimated millions for the 2022 Malta Film Awards and the 2023 Mediterrane Film Festival, among other grand events.



He also allocated to the producers of Gladiator an unprecedented €47 million in tax refunds and incentives, ruffling feathers in the film industry in Malta and abroad.

While Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo attempted to justify Grech’s spending sprees as an ‘investment’ in the Maltese economy, he has refused to publish a study that claimed for every €1 Grech spent, he brought in €3 in return.