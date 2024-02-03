News

The proposal, currently awaiting PA recommendation, would see three stories added to the 19th century villa, turning it into a 64-room hotel - Photo: Studju Urban

Fresh protests against Sliema villa development plans as SCH gives OK

Sean Montebello
February 3, 2024 12:47

The Sliema and St Julian’s local councils and NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) and Balluta Mansions Action Group have made fresh calls for the protection of the Villa St Ignatius in Balluta, in a press conference on Saturday morning.

A planning application by developer Paul Gauci, proposes to turn the 19th-century villa into a 64-room hotel by building an additional three floors.

The proposal, widely reported last year, faces fresh protests following the issue of a go-ahead for the project from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH).

In a press release before the conference, FAA claimed the SCH has “betrayed its mission” by “giving its go-ahead to a senseless project… with high buildings totally overwhelming and spoiling this heritage jewel and destroying an important part of it.”

In comments last year, the project’s architect, Antoine Zammit, claimed the proposal considered the villa’s historical value and would “elevate the villa’s architectural and historical status.”

The SCH did not object to the proposed development in its recent submission to the Planning Authority application for the project (PA/1911/23).

FAA and the Balluta Mansions Action Group have called for the villa to be scheduled as Grade 1, the highest level of protection afforded to historical buildings in Malta.

In a statement ahead of the conference, the NGOs said the project “violates regulations prohibiting hotels in residential areas,” claiming it will “ruin the surrounding environment and the quality of life of residents in the neighbourhood.”

NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa had previously objected to the project, claiming it would “detract the architectural homogeneity of the existing vernacular building.”

The conference was attended by retired lawyer and area resident Franco Vassallo, Sliema Mayor John Pillow and St Julian’s Mayor Guido Dalli.

                           

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mark Debono
Mark Debono
5 hours ago

These oxygen thieves never have enough they always want more. Their greed needs fuelled in every minute of there sad lives

1
Reply

Related Stories

News
Details on public land allocated to fish farm conglomerate kept hidden
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri is refusing to disclose how
Sean Montebello
February 3, 2024 17:04
News
Fresh protests against Sliema villa development plans as SCH gives OK
The Sliema and St Julian’s local councils and NGO
Sean Montebello
February 3, 2024 12:47
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo