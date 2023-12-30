Former minister appointed as Malta Development Bank chairman

Former Minister and veteran Labour Party MP Leo Brincat has been appointed by the government as the new chairman of the Malta Development Bank (MDB).

Brincat, who will be 75 next year, will be replacing former Nationalist Party minister Josef Bonnici, who was at the helm of the bank since its inception in 2017.

The bank, wholly owned by the government, has an equity of some €80 million and serves as a facilitator to finance start-ups, SMEs and social projects which do not necessarily qualify for financing under normal commercial banking terms.

Brincat, who has spent decades in parliament, served as finance minister during the turbulent Alfred Sant administration (1996-1998), where he was responsible for a new unsuccessful tax system, replacing VAT. His project was soon scrapped.

In 2013, when Labour was returned to power, Brincat served as environment minister until 2016, when he was nominated to become Malta’s member on the EU’s Court of Auditors after the European Parliament blocked the nomination of Labour’s Deputy Leader (now Judge) Toni Abela.

Brincat, a moderate, has significant experience in the banking sector, as he used to work at HSBC.

At the same time, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana also nominated Victor Carachi, the president of the GWU on the bank’s board. to the banks board?

Despite his sensitive position as the president of the island’s largest union, supposedly defending the workers’ interest, Carachi has held several government-appointed positions and consultancies.

His union, which has remained mostly quiet on exploiting workers, has various business agreements with the government, including renting buildings to them and administrating an unemployment scheme.

Brincat and Carachi join Anthony Valvo – former agent of disgraced ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat, Labour MEP candidate Steve Ellul and Air Malta Chairman Philip von Brockdorff, among others, on the MDB’s board.