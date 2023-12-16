TM ‘traffic perception’ officer bypassed internal call to be made chief

Audrey Testaferrata De Noto, a former Transport Malta official who made headlines in 2014 when she called Malta’s chronic traffic issues “just a perception”, was recently handpicked for a senior role at the same agency, bypassing an internal application process.

After being transferred from Transport Malta to Infrastructure Malta in 2018, The Shift recently reported that De Noto, who has rebranded herself as ‘Perit Audrey’, has now been made chief of the newly set up Roads Accident Bureau, which falls under the remit of her previous employer.

Nationalist Party MP Ivan Castillo asked Minister Aaron Farrugia in parliament how De Noto ended up in a new, senior position at Transport Malta despite being quietly removed several years ago.

The minister replied that hers was a direct appointment without a call “due to her capabilities”, thus avoiding formal application processes.

In parliament, Farrugia said Transport Malta engaged in talks with Infrastructure Malta, where De Noto was working, to loan her to the transport regulator, as her capabilities were required there.

An internal vacancy was issued for all those interested in heading the new bureau. However, while the application process was still ongoing, it was suddenly aborted, and those who applied were not even called for an interview.

The Shift asked the CEO of Transport Malta, Jonathan Borg, to explain what happened, but he did not answer.

The recently established Roads Accident Bureau, already delayed in starting its work, is tasked with improving road safety and preventing accident black spots.

With more than 50 cars a day added to Malta’s restricted road network, traffic congestion and road accidents are increasing. In 2022, according to the last available NSO data, Malta registered 26 fatal road accidents, an increase of 189% from 2021.

