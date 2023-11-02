Report: 80% of journalist murders unpunished, EU less safe for media

Almost 80% of journalist killings have gone unpunished, with four murders in European Union member states of Greece, Malta, Slovakia and the Netherlands remaining unsolved, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists Global Impunity Index 2023.

The report documents 261 journalists murdered in connection with their work between 1 September 2013, the first-ever International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists and 31 August 2023. It found that no one has been held to account for 78% of cases during this period.

The index does not include journalists killed in the Israel-Hamas war, which began on 7 October, as it falls outside of the range of the index. But according to Reporters Without Borders, at least 34 journalists have been killed to date, mainly in Gaza.

“As journalist murders continue to go unpunished in nearly 80% of cases globally, in both democracies and authoritarian countries, the message is clear: journalists are fair game,” said CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg.

“Murder is the ultimate form of censorship. Swift, transparent, independent local investigations are critical, and political will can change the course of justice to stem the pervasive impunity in cases of journalists killed for their work,” Ginsberg added.

In simple terms, the reality is that nearly four out of every five killers of journalists are still getting away with murder.

The report found that the top 12 countries where journalist murderers are likely to remain unpunished are outside of the EU, with Syria at the top of the list (14 unsolved murders) at the top of the list, followed by Somalia (11), Haiti (6) and South Sudan (5). Afghanistan, Iraq, Mexico, Philippines and Myanmar are also on the list.

But CPJ noted that press freedom is coming under increasing pressure within the EU despite being considered one of the safest places to pursue the profession.

It continues that in Malta and Slovakia, the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Jan Kuciak are still unsolved, while Greece has failed to hold anyone to account for the murders of Sokratis Giolias and Giorgos Karaivaz.

In the Netherlands, nine suspects are on trial for the shooting of Peter R. de Vries, something which does little to relieve the “chilling effect” the crime had on journalists, Dutch crime reporter Paul Vugts told CPJ.

According to CP J, since 1992, when they began recording instances of murdered journalists, only 5% of cases have seen full justice. CPJ said factors like international pressure, universal jurisdiction, and changes in government can play a crucial role in securing punishments.

“Unpunished murders have an intimidating effect on local journalists everywhere, corroding press freedom and shrinking public-interest reporting,” the report notes.

It also found that international pressure can be a key part of attaining justice, noting that a CPJ report into journalist killings by the Israeli military found authorities were more likely to investigate those where the victims had foreign passports.

“The degree to which Israel investigates, or claims to investigate, journalist killings appears to be related to external pressure,” noted the report.

Reasons listed by CPJ for failures in getting justice include conflict, corruption, insurgency, inadequate law enforcement and a “lack of political interest in punishing those willing to kill independent journalists.”

“As impunity becomes entrenched, it signals an indifference likely to encourage future killers and shrink independent reporting as alarmed journalists either flee their countries, dial back on their reporting, or leave the profession entirely.