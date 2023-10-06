Top Finance Ministry official given direct order by another state agency

An Assistant Director at the Finance Ministry, Marnol Sultana, whose job is related to tenders and procurement inside the Contracts Department, has been given another part-time position by another government entity to do the same thing as he does at his original workplace.

The Shift is informed that through direct orders, the well-connected Sultana is tasked with performing work related to the review of tenders by the Water Services Corporation (WSC).

The latest direct orders issued last September will see Sultana topping up his remuneration by another €10,000 a year.

Incidentally, in many cases, the Water Services Corporation uses the same services of the government’s Department of Contracts for most of its procurement needs.

Sources at the Finance Ministry told The Shift that many officials working with Sultana are very concerned about the conflict of interest created by his two jobs.

“We really can’t understand how a top civil servant is allowed to be given a direct order by another government entity. Until a few years ago this was unheard of,” a senior official said.

The Shift contacted Sultana to ask how he could be given a direct order when already an assistant director in the public service and who gave him the direct order but he did not reply.

The Shift is informed that Sultana is a very well-connected employee, mainly due to his prominent role in Gozo’s civil society as the secretary general of the Zebbug Band Club.

He also worked at Mater Dei Hospital with Ivan Falzon, the former Gozitan CEO, managing Infrastructure Malta for many years. Sources told The Shift he has received several direct orders at Water Services Corporation following Falzon’s former tenure as its CEO.

Under normal circumstances, civil servants need permission from their departmental heads to carry out part-time work, which must not conflict with their daily jobs.

The Director of Contracts, Anthony Cachia, did not reply when asked by The Shift whether he approved Sultana providing his services to another government entity through a direct order.