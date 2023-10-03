PM’s failure to address rule of law recommendations ‘shocking’

Reacting to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s speech in parliament on Monday, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation expressed “shock” at his failure to mention the Rule of Law recommendations listed in the conclusions by a board of judges in the public inquiry on her assassination.
“In his address to parliament yesterday, Abela failed to mention the public inquiry report’s Rule of Law recommendations, thereby reconfirming his government’s intention to ignore them. This is a shocking response to Daphne’s ultimate sacrifice and a worrying reminder that investigative journalists will remain unprotected,” the Foundation said in a statement.
“Implementing the recommendations of the public inquiry into Daphne’s assassination is essential to change the face of Maltese democracy, restore the rule of law, heal the nation’s trauma, and make Daphne’s murder the first and last assassination of a journalist in Malta. That ambition is under threat as Malta’s government has failed, once again, to face up to its responsibility to reverse the conditions that made Daphne’s murder possible,” it added.
The Foundation reminded the prime minister and his government that the public inquiry report concluded that the Maltese State must shoulder responsibility for Daphne’s death.
First, because it failed to protect her when there was a real and immediate risk to her life – a risk the inquiry found was “obvious to everyone except to the authorities responsible for protecting her” whose failure “cannot be explained by incompetence or indifference alone”.
Second, the State itself actively contributed to the risks Daphne faced by seeking to isolate her, dehumanise her, cripple her financially, and discredit her investigative work into government corruption – work the inquiry found to be substantiated by evidence.
Third, because the Office of the Prime Minister bred a culture of impunity that “like an octopus spread to other entities, such as regulatory institutions and the police, leading to the collapse of the Rule of Law”, leaving the subjects of Daphne’s reporting free to hit back.
Fourth, high-level corruption meant a powerful constellation of interests in government and business had a joint interest in “neutralising” Daphne’s reporting and an interest in protecting her murderers.
The inquiry found an “orchestrated plan” to neutralise the political impact of her reporting, “which was successful because it was orchestrated by the Office of the Prime Minister.”
This was a groundbreaking confirmation of the role political propaganda played in her death.
The inquiry also concluded, based on witness testimony, that senior government officials sought to mislead police investigators and journalists in the aftermath of Daphne’s assassination in an effort to help the culprits escape justice and media pressure.
“The choice the government has faced since the public inquiry report was presented to the prime minister on 29 July 2021 was to implement effective reform to prevent future deaths or to perpetuate the systemic State failures that enabled Daphne’s contract killing. We are horrified that Malta’s prime minister and his cabinet have chosen the latter,” the Foundation said.
Question must be allowed whether ROBBER ABELA is a pathetically bad politician or just a criminal as a member in a MAFIA like organization.
Thank you for reminding us just what a lawless country Malta is.
Abela and his cronies display the utmost disdain for the rules of law and the rest of the world knows it.
Yet the EU keeps pumping money into the country knowing that a significant proportion will end up in the hands of the government’s cronies because they know that with “friends” now in place in every agency which should be stamping out these practices, these “ friends” will guarantee no action will be taken.
The 6th anniversary of Daphne’s assassination is proof alone of that!
It just won’t happen, these people are professional liars and thieves most of them are of Mafia ilk, there’s no way they will commit themselves to legislation that will likely expose them even more in the future.Don’t hold your breath on this one, they’ve already frittered away six years and they will procrastinate and appeal and drag it on through till the next election, then bury it, trust me.
The government cannot implement any rule of law, when it is the self same government ignoring any rule of law.