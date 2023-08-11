Former minister Joe Mizzi wants public open space for front garden

Former minister Joe Mizzi is once again trying to claim a piece of public land in front of his residence for his front garden and has asked the Planning Authority for permission to do so.

Various residents of the government housing estate, which is situated adjacent to the Rinella bypass, told The Shift they could not believe how someone could apply to claim public space enjoyed by their neighbours for years.

This is Mizzi’s second bid for the area. The first was in 2018 when he was a minister. Neighbours said plans were withdrawn after objections the first time around.

“He is now making his second attempt to deprive us of our open space,” one neighbour who lives close to the former minister said. “Is this the Project Green that the government is talking about?”

Filed a few weeks ago through his architect Chris Cachia, the former Labour MP has asked the PA to approve the realignment of the public space in front of his house so his front garden could be extended.

Neither Mizzi nor his architect have attempted to justify the request to appropriate public space for personal benefit. Mizzi admitted he did not own the area as it is part of the government housing estate’s common parts.

According to PC 00034/23, Mizzi aims to extend his front garden by changing the open space his neighbours enjoy into a passageway.

Formal objections to the PA have already been filed by several of Mizzi’s neighbours, saying the application must be immediately stopped.

“Are we to expect that all the residents with their houses abutting this open space will be given the right to extend their front gardens, or is this going to be done only for one privileged individual?” one objector wrote.

Mizzi’s architect in this case, Chris Cachia, was the architect used by the owners of a Zejtun villa to speedily sanction massive illegalities days before they sold it to Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia.