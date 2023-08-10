Abela’s former legal aide gets 10th government job

Ryan Pace, a young lawyer who previously served as Prime Minister Robert Abela’s aide at his private legal practice, has been appointed to his tenth government role in the past three years.

A new direct order was awarded to Pace to provide legal services to Aġenzija Sapport – the government’s arm for services related to disabled persons, according to the latest list of direct orders published in the Government Gazette last Friday.

At just 30 years old and with limited legal experience, Pace is currently the chairman of Malta’s Gaming Authority.

The new contract, issued last May, will see the young lawyer pocket an additional €18,000 a year. The contract was awarded to Pace by Oliver Scicluna, a former Labour MP appointed CEO at Aġenzija Sapport after failing to win a seat in parliament in the 2022 elections.

It is unclear how Pace was chosen for the job, given his lack of experience in the sector. However, the latest direct order makes him one of the most selected legal practitioners by the current Abela administration.

Already appointed chairman of the MGA, which regulates one of the largest economic sectors in Malta, Pace is being handsomely paid for other posts he has been given.

He has also been appointed to serve as a government board member of Arms Ltd, Gozo Heliport Ltd, Malta Government Investments Limited, Malta Investments Management Ltd and the Malta Film Commission – all government entities.

He also serves as board secretary of Engineering Resources Ltd and Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Ltd.

In addition to the above, Pace was awarded a consultancy contract by the Malta Tourism Authority, at €24,000 a year, together with his €18,000 contract at Aġenzija Sapport.

More contracts for ONE TV reporters

The most recent list of direct orders also shows that reporters working for the Labour Party’s ONE TV have been awarded more contracts to boost their take-home pay.

Through the Ministry for Active Ageing, the latest beneficiaries are Samuel Lucas and Trishia Falzon, both One TV reporters, who were given €10,000 each in direct orders for “script writing for TV programmes” and “social media services”. It is unclear what work the two reporters have produced for the ministry so far.

Falzon is already benefitting from extra income through another government appointment, while her boyfriend, Ronald Vassallo, was also put on the state payroll through other ‘consultancies’.