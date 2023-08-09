MTA spends €1.7 million on sponsoring Newcastle weekend football tournament

The Malta Tourism Authority, through the VisitMalta brand, spent €1.7 million on sponsoring a two-day football tournament in Newcastle last weekend.

While critics have deemed the latest publicly funded MTA sponsorship as a “waste of money” and the result of “cosy relationships” between top MTA officials and certain event brokers, CEO chief Carlo Micallef quashed criticism and insisted that it was money well spent when contacted by The Shift.

“The scope of this initiative was to establish a VisitMalta brand partnership with a top international tournament of football that involves teams from the core tourism source markets to Malta, whereby the participating teams are top teams from their respective countries with a strong support following and regular participation in pan-European competitions,” Micallef told The Shift News.

“The tournament was intended to serve as a marketing platform for the VisitMalta brand, destination promotion in the country where the tournament is played, as well as to generate destination promotion on TV, digital media and other media where the teams come from,” he insisted.

The MTA boss said that the government forked out €1.7 million to sponsor the Sela Cup, in which Newcastle United, Fiorentina, Villa Real and Nice fought it out in football friendlies at Newcastle’s St James Park.

But he also calculated that Malta received the equivalent of around €7 million worth of advertising if it had to pay for the TV and news coverage connected to the so-called Sela Cup.

Micallef, however, did not explain how the MTA calculated the €7 million.

Asked to explain the involvement of Q Media Sport – a Maltese company connected to Austrian football organiser Helmut Amhof and whether the MTA paid him or companies he is connected to for the initiative, Micallef said that the MTA “has no relationship with and has made no payment to Q Media.”

Amhof – who has collaborated in the past with both the Malta Football Association and MTA to bring foreign teams such as Inter, Fiorentina and the Manchester United Women’s Team to Malta with MTA sponsorships – was present at last weekend’s tournament in Newcastle and addressed the media as the tournament’s organiser with VisitMalta.

The MTA has so far failed to explain its relationship with Amhof and the various companies he is associated with, including Q Media.

Q Media Sport is owned by Sharlon Pace, a property developer and Gzira FC President, and unknown investors represented by ARX Trustees Limited. The directors are former BOV Chairman Deo Scerri and Bulgarian Miroslava Dimitrova.

According to Amhof himself, he was reportedly acting as a representative of the Austria-based international sports agency SLFC in Newcastle, where he boasted of partnering with the MTA for the new Sela Cup.

Micallef made no reference to Amhof in his replies to The Shift’s questions.

Asked to state how many guests the MTA invited to Newcastle for the tournament, Micallef the VisitMalta delegation only included three members, one of whom was himself.

The Shift is informed that many other well-connected Maltese were present for the tournament, courtesy of the Tourism Ministry, including Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo himself.

While the MTA spends millions of euros a year on promoting Malta, it has been under constant criticism over its lack of transparency and the alleged sleaze and graft connected to its event sponsorships.

The current spending spree started in earnest when disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi was responsible for tourism but it has continued unabated since.

The Shift revealed only a few weeks ago how a music festival held last year on 15 August, when Malta already has more tourists than it needs, set the public coffers back €2.7 million.

The festival, Summer Daze, is organised by a group of business people led by Trevor Camilleri of the 356 Entertainment Group and will be held once again this year with another significant MTA sponsorship.

The Tourism Ministry is so far not saying how much this year’s sponsorship will cost taxpayers.