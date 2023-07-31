BOV says board member working for rival bank has no conflict of interest

A member of Bank of Valletta’s board of directors is also a senior associate at the bank’s legal firm where she simultaneously provides anti-money laundering advice to BOV’s rival banks and its clients.

Despite the potentially conflicting roles, BOV has told The Shift there was nothing wrong.

Diane Bugeja, who has been co-opted as a board member since 2019 and for which she received €32,000 in 2022, has not replied to questions and instead referred this newsroom to the bank.

Senior BOV officials who spoke to The Shift on condition of anonymity said that Bugeja, a senior associate at Camilleri Preziosi Advocates, is currently chairing the bank’s anti-money laundering committee to ensure there is no repeat of the €2.6 million fine imposed by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

In parallel to her sensitive role at BOV, Bugeja is also the person responsible for the anti-money laundering department at Camilleri Preziosi Advocates, the bank’s legal advisors.

Making matters worse, the BOV director is also involved in litigation cases on behalf of other banks and financial services providers that compete with BOV by helping them battle fines imposed on them by the regulatory authorities for breaches of anti-money laundering rules.

In the most recent case, in which Lombard Bank won a court case against the FIAU over a massive fine, the BOV director was appearing on Lombard’s behalf in court.

Senior BOV officials insisted that while Bugeja may be qualified for the job, her various roles conflict.

“How can you have a member of your board also representing and fighting in court on behalf of one of your rival banks?” they asked.

Sources were also concerned that Bugeja also suffers a conflict of interest by being on the bank’s board where she is privy to sensitive information while also advising BOV corporate account holders on how to avoid anti-money laundering laws while wearing her Camilleri Preziosi hat.

When contacted, a BOV spokesperson avoided commenting on the various potential conflicts of interest and instead insisted that her presence on the board was approved by the EU’s supervisory authorities.

“Conflicts of interest, if any, are to be declared by the directors of the Bank, including Bugeja, in accordance with their obligations in terms of the legal framework as well as the internal policies of the Bank. These are subject to regulatory scrutiny,” the spokesperson said without answering whether Bugeja has declared any conflicts of interest.

“Bugeja – as a lawyer – is bound by the Code of Ethics and Conduct for Advocates in Malta as well as the Professional Secrecy Act. Since her appointment to the Board of Directors of the Bank, Bugeja has not been involved in any services provided to the Bank by Camilleri Preziosi Advocates,” the spokesperson stressed.

The managing partner of Camilleri Preziosi is Louis de Gabriele, the President of the Chamber of Advocates.

It is so far not known what Bugeja’s position was when the board opted to not appeal the FIAU’s recent fine and instead paid out the enormous €2.6 million – to shareholders’ detriment.

The bank is also currently facing a court challenge from one of its other board members, James Grech, who is accusing it of spreading “lies and false declarations” among regulators including the Malta Financial Services Authority and the European Central Bank.