Journalists admit receiving OPM payments to serve as experts

Journalists handpicked by Prime Minister Robert Abela to act as ‘independent media experts’ on a committee recommending added transparency and legislative reforms for the protection of Maltese journalists admit to being paid for their services to the government.



The committee was set up in January 2022 following the publication of the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It was tasked with reviewing legislation presented to them by the government that did not include the majority of recommendations made by the Board comprised of retired Judge Michael Mallia, former Chief Justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

Neither the committee’s chairman, Michael Mallia, nor the journalists themselves want to say how many thousands they have accepted from the government for their participation.

OPM sources confirmed to The Shift that MediaToday co-owner and committee member Saviour Balzan has received a total of €15,000 for his time on the committee.

And while acting as an ‘independent’ member of this committee, Balzan was also a paid public relations advisor for the justice ministry. Yet the committee defended Balzan’s double role.

On his part, MaltaToday editor Kurt Sansone refused to give any details when contacted by The Shift but acknowledged that committee members were paid.

Asked to confirm whether they also accepted a cheque of €900 a month for the committe’s (extended) term, Sansone said: “I can’t reveal this information. Please ask the Office of the Prime Minister for this information.”

When pressed, he insisted, “Direct your questions to the government”.

Other journalists that The Shift attempted to contact to check whether they, too, were receiving the same remuneration as Balzan did not reply to calls.

Assuming all members of the committee would have received the same remuneration, the four journalists alone were paid some €60,000. Other committee members include Labour activist and University of Malta Pro-Rector Carmen Sammut and Associate Professor within the Department of Criminology Saviour Formosa.

The other journalists on the committee were Matthew Xuereb from The Times of Malta, who is also the President of the Institute of Maltese Journalists, and Neil Camilleri, who used to work at The Malta Independent until last year and now operates a private business.

Independent journalists working for the government on legislation intended to increase transparency and accountability in the country following the murder of a journalist, taking thousands of euros from the government while accepting a limited remit, has raised concern.

While a journalist’s duty is to hold the government to account and keep the public informed, the committee members also agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement while accepting thousands of euros from the government.

Measures the government failed to address in legislation presented to the committee include recommendations to address impunity, transparency and accountability, and strengthening the institutions to allow journalists to perform their democratic duty.

Set up in January 2022, the committee was initially given two months to draw up its report. But following several requests for extensions, the final report was only presented to the prime minister last week. The information has not been made public.

Since Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination in 2017, no changes on additional transparency and protection of journalists and journalism in Malta have been implemented. This was also highlighted recently by the Council of Europe.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation has called for the report’s immediate publication.