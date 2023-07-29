Eliminate systemic failures or it’s ‘only a matter of time before someone else is killed’

Unless Malta undertakes urgent and extensive reforms to eliminate multiple systemic failures, “it is only a matter of time before someone else is killed”, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation warned today.

“Malta urgently needs extensive reforms if journalists are to work without fearing for their lives,” the foundation said today as it marked the second anniversary of the public inquiry into the October 2017 assassination of the journalist.

“Perpetuating the State failures that enabled Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination leaves other lives in danger,” it added in a hard-hitting statement.

The inquiry’s recommendations require the State to overhaul its laws, institutions, and decision-making structures but two years after receiving the final report of the public inquiry, “the only recommendation the government has implemented is the setting up of a Committee of Experts to advise it on reforms”.

While that Committee’s terms of reference tasked it with reviewing legislation to protect journalism, it was precluded from delving into half of the public inquiry’s recommendations including measures to address impunity, corruption and abuse of power.

“Efforts to protect journalism,” the Foundation said, “will fail without an equal effort to fight corruption and organised crime.

“An enabling and safe environment for journalists can only exist if Malta’s legislative and administrative framework ends impunity for corruption and the abuse of power.

“But years after Daphne exposed the corruption that paved the way to her murder there are still no prosecutions for the corruption itself.”

It also noted how government MPs had been instructed to reject the only legislative proposals that addressed corruption and organised crime, but it has still not presented alternative proposals of its own.

The Foundation also welcomed the unified call for a public inquiry to ensure State accountability and full justice for Jean Paul Sofia’s unnatural death.

“A public inquiry is the only way for the State to learn how to prevent future deaths,” it said. “But if the lessons learned are to save the lives of others, the State must follow through with swift and holistic change.”