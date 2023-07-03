Residents object to four-storey block in Għarb overlooking Ta’ Pinu valley

A four-storey apartment block overlooking the scenic Ta’ Pinu valley in Għarb, Gozo has been met with widespread objections from local residents as its developers seek planning authority approval.

The development’s location lies at the edge of Għarb. It overlooks an outside development zone valley making it subject to the Planning Authority’s GZ-EDGE-1 policy which limits developments to two floors along with a third receeded floor.

The development, proposed by George Farrugia and overseen by CP Partners’ Perit Mario Cordina, received dozens of objection letters from residents, who noted how the block would visually clash with the rest of the buildings on the street, which consist of one to two storey single unit homes.

Residents also noted how the block, which consists of four storeys and two additional below-road-level storeys excavated into the valley side, has the potential to house 57 residents in 12 units but only includes five parking garages in an area with “already limited” on-street parking.

The objection letters also pointed out how access to the area is limited to a narrow cul-de-sac alleyway, raising concerns about the traffic generated by the development both during its construction and upon completion.

The submitted plans for the project also show that some of the lower storeys, which include two indoor pools, just outside of the development boundary and into the ODZ valley.

The area is subject to the GZ-EDGE-1 policy under the 2006 local plan for the locality. This policy dictates that developments are limited to two storeys along with an additional third receeded storey and a three-course basement.

The proposed plans show the lower basement levels being used for apartments given the area slopes away from the road and down the valley, taking advantage of the topography to squeeze in more apartments into the lower basement levels at the expense of parking accommodations.

The lower basement levels would not be below ground at all except on the street side of the area, meaning that when viewed from the valley side, the development would appear as a six-storey block. The application also refers to another approved Għarb development, PA/8858/17 as justification for approval, labelling it a “similar commitment”.

The PA application (PA/3857/23) is currently awaiting recommendation on its approval, with the Planning Authority accepting objections to the development until 13 July.