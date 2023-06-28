Jean Paul Sofia’s parents keep up the pressure for public inquiry

Construction collapse victim Jean Paul Sofia’s mother Isabelle Bonnici placed a banner in front of the police headquarters in Floriana protesting the government’s resistance to opening a public inquiry investigating Sofia’s death.

The banner read “Who are you protecting?”, and called for justice for the 20-year-old victim who died last December following the collapse of a building under construction in Kordin, Paola.

A motion tabled by the opposition calling for the launch of a public inquiry will be discussed in Parliament on 6 July. The motion will be heard following the rejection by House Speaker Anġlu Farrugia of previous attempts by the opposition for the issue to be discussed in Parliament.

Sofia’s parents have repeatedly condemned prime minister Robert Abela’s opposition to a public inquiry. In a statement last March, they said full justice means an inquiry into whether “state authorities or representatives failed in their obligation to safeguard his life”.

Sofia was killed at what was to be a timber factory constructed illegally on government property by Serbian contractors and Maltese developers with a criminal past and connections to the Lands Authority.

Several NGOs, public figures, and the opposition have joined the parents’ call for such a public inquiry.

Abela has shot down the requests for a public inquiry into the December 2022 death, stating that “a public inquiry hinders and does not help achieve justice” when answering questions from the press.

An analysis by The Shift published last March showed how Abela’s arguments against a public inquiry mirror those of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, who similarly resisted a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

That public inquiry concluded that the state was responsible for Caruana Galizia’s death by ignoring “real and immediate” risks and cultivating a “culture of impunity” in Malta.