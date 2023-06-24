PA asks Gozo Ministry to ‘justify’ five-metre horse in the middle of nowhere

The Planning Authority has so far refused to grant the Gozo Ministry a permit to instal a five-metre-high bronze statue in the abstract form of a six-legged horse in the middle of nowhere.

Before deciding on a permit application, the Planning Authority is asking the ministry and the artist it commissioned for the job, Austin Camilleri, to justify its request to place the “incompatible statue” in a bare and untouched location in Xwejni, Gozo.

In the latest development on this controversial project, which has already cost taxpayers over €250,000, the PA’s Planning Commission did not abide by the ‘grant permission’ recommendation made by the PA’s directorate.

Instead, it told the ministry and the artist that it needs more clarifications and justifications on why, out of all places, the ministry is aiming to erect the abstract statue in an untouched location in a protected and unique landscape.

The Commission, led by Martin Camilleri, has postponed a decision and has asked the ministry’s architect Christina Said to “submit further clarifications and justifications with regards to the chosen site and to submit a works method statement to indicate the detailing of works being proposed and many mitigation measures to be taken.”

The Commission also said that no artificial lighting is to be permitted, which would render the statue virtually invisible at night.

The ministry’s proposal has ruffled the feathers of many a Gozitan, as well as frequenters of the Xwejni area and the owners of the nearby saltpans because of its “incompatibility”.

It has also drawn objections from BirdLife Malta, which fears the incongruent structure, especially if it is to be lit up at night, would negatively impact the colonies of unique birds known to breed in the area, within the confines of the Wied il-Mielaħ u l-Inħawi tal-Madwar Natura 2000 site.

“Where will the buck stop with development concessions?” BirdLife asked in a recent public social media post.

“While we are of course in no way against artistic exhibits, one has to understand that with all the pressures that the limited natural areas are facing, such an installation should have been placed outside a Natura 2000 site. To date, we have not yet received answers on why was this site specifically chosen.

“The applicant has failed to justify why out of all available the coastline in urban areas, this site within a Natura 2000 site had to be particularly selected. Our concerns are pretty much that this is the start of a roller coaster of ‘acceptable’ developments within ODZs.”

But despite strong objections from all the regulatory authorities – including the Environment and Resources Authority, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the PA’s own Design Advisory Committee – the ministry and Camilleri are digging in their heels and insisting on this particular location.

Apart from the fact that the statue has been deemed by experts as unsuitable for the location, its installation will also involve digging into untouched rock and inserting concrete piles deep into the ground, which may cause further damage to the unique location.

Camilleri is being paid handsomely to turn his ‘Wiehed’ six-legged abstract equestrian vision into a new Gozo landmark. But the prospect of making it a ‘landmark’ is what is concerning objectors, who fear more people will be attracted to the remote coastal area – damaging the untouched environment and the centuries-old saltpans that are still being worked.

All regulatory authorities have suggested that once the statue has been commissioned and copious amounts of public funds have already been spent on it, another location in a more urban setting should be considered.

In so doing, the art installation could be enjoyed and appreciated by more people while leaving the unspoiled Xwejni location untouched.

The ministry and artist, however, have rejected what seems to be a logical compromise and inexplicably continue to insist on the Xwejni setting.