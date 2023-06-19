Renowned artist finally gets his Mintoff statue installed, in Paola 10 years later

Justice was finally served for one of Malta’s most authoritative artists, Alfred Camilleri Cauchi, when his statue of former prime minister Dom Mintoff was installed last week in Paola, after an initial attempt to locate the statue in Castille Square had been sabotaged by the Office of the Prime Minister 10 years ago.

A new €170,000 Camilleri Cauchi Mintoff monument was inaugurated last week in Dom Mintoff Garden in Paola on the initiative of the locality’s local council.

This was not, however, the first attempt by Camilleri Cauchi – considered an authority in figurative sculptures – to design a monument to the fiery former prime minister.

Last week’s ceremony in Paola rekindled a dark episode in the artist’s long career when then-Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar, now the politically appointed Heritage Malta chairman, went out of his way and brief, to stop plans for an earlier version of Camilleri Cauchi’s monument that was to be placed in Castille Square.

Not bowing to amateurs

After a competition for the design of the monument launched soon after Labour was elected to power in 2013, Heritage Malta had chosen Camilleri Cauchi’s maquette as the winning submission.

The artist was commissioned to immediately start work on the statue so it could be inaugurated along with the Castille Square project that was ongoing at the time.

Problems cropped up, however, when civil service head Mario Cutajar asked for a meeting with Camilleri Cauchi out of the blue.

The artist obliged and, to his surprise, Cutajar informed Camilleri Cauchi he did not like his designs and that they had to be changed.

Insisting that his design had won an official competition, Camilleri Cauchi made small modifications, this time also approved by the Mintoff family, to placate Cutajar’s unsolicited intervention.

Cutajar was still unsatisfied and insisted on a toned-down version of the former leader that would better reflect Malta’s ‘new Labour’.

Just a few weeks later, the veteran artist received a letter from Heritage Malta informing him that the project had been scrapped altogether and that the competition had been cancelled.

Camilleri Cauchi expressed shock at how the government was intervening in the arts and had harsh words for Cutajar, telling The Times of Malta in an interview: “I don’t bow to amateurs.”.

Eventually, after spending over €100,000 on another abstract monument to Dom Mintoff by direct order to artist and architect Valerio Schembri for his ‘flame’ sculpture, Cutajar bowed to pressure from Labour activists calling for a Mintoff monument in Castille Square.

But instead of going back to Camilleri Cauchi for the job, Heritage Malta chose another renowned sculpture, Noel Galea Bason, to produce a Mintoff monument for Castille Square.