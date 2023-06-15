Gozo Minister’s sister made ambassador to the Council of Europe

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri’s sister Francesca Camilleri Vettiger has been made Malta’s Permanent Representative, or ambassador, to the Council of Europe.
The young lawyer – still in her early 30s and with little hands-on diplomatic experience – will be living permanently in Strasbourg, France with her Swiss husband working close by.
Sources at the Foreign Affairs Ministry have informed The Shift that senior diplomats have complained about what they are labelling “nepotism” on the part of Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who they say gave his Cabinet colleague’s sister a “cosy and convenient job” at the expense of more seasoned diplomats.
They say she had already been well taken care of by the government when she was placed on the state payroll a few years ago and posted abroad close to where her husband works.
The position of a permanent representative, apart from the nomenclature, is the same as that of an ambassador and comes with the same perks – residential premises, vehicle and transport and domestic help, among others.
While she is not considered to form part of the diplomatic service, Camilleri Vettiger was put on the state payroll in 2017 as part of the government’s recruitment process for Malta’s six-month rotating European Union presidency.
At the time she had been posted to Malta’s mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, her then-boyfriend’s native country.
Shortly thereafter, Camilleri Vettiger joined the general civil service and was immediately posted to Malta’s Permanent Representation to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg just a few kilometres from her now husband’s place of work.
After a vacancy recently cropped up at the permanent representation in Strasbourg, Minister Borg promoted Minister Camilleri’s sister to the role, where she will be assured of at least another four years in the French city just north of her husband’s hometown of Basel.
The position of Malta’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe is a sensitive and challenging one given successive Labour administrations’ often strained relations with the pan-European body – in particular with its Human Rights Commissioner, the Venice Commission and its anti-corruption body GRECO.
Taking to Twitter recently, President George Vella posted a photo of himself and H.E. Francesca Camilleri Vettiger after meeting with the new ambassador.
He said, “Malta attaches great value to the work carried out by the Council and has always sought to be an active member in the Organisation.”
Another piglet in the through. Kulhadd jithanzer. Corrupt government all the way.
“little hands-on diplomatic experience” Who the hell needs experience where it comes to MLP appointments
Is there anyone qualified or competent working in any government job, either here or abroad? Like finding a needle in a haystack if there is
Hoklhi dhari halli inhok tieghek. Il Maltin ihallsu it Taxxa mhux ahdem u faddal sold halli il Gvern jihu limaxx mill lintrressi lid dahhal.
madoff man kemm tikteb imgerfex.
Din il-meritokrazija li wiehed il-Gvern Laburista??? Mhux jithanzru huma, izda ukoll tal-familja taghhom, qrabathom u l-hbieb tal-klikka. Kemm kella ragun Rosianne Cutajar tghid, “Kolla Jithanzru”!!!
Hekk hu habib. Jien wiehed min dawk il laburisti li dejjem kelli fiducja fil partit laburista min meta kont ghadni tifel. Illum ma nistax narahom ghax saru iqazzuni. Dan mhux il partit laburista tal haddiem li naf jien izda ta min irid jahxi u ibazwar biex issir sinjur malajr.
Meta ser jasal dak il waqt li dal gahan ta poplu jiftah ghajnejh mir raqda li rieqed!!!
🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖
X’ser jghidlina s Sur Evarist Bartolo?
Sahha u Sliem.
Viva l Labour
Oink oink and she cares not a jot who knows that she has only got this position because her brother is in government, no qualifications for this job just having the same deal as her brother
Once again, I think the words “Ian Borg” tell us all we need to know about this latest travesty he’s left in his wake. I sure hope someone’s taking notes and a just day of reckoning will be awaiting this malignant narcissist, as well as all those who enabled him. Sadly, not the only one of his kind in the present administration (just another lay opinion — not legally actionable).
X’livell ta’ Franċiż għandha din Franċiżka? Qed tagħżaq bl-istess zappuna ta’ ħuha.
Tagħna lkoll, tagħna lkoll, jew aħjar kollox tagħna.
Hniezer kienu, hniezer ghadhom u hniezer jibqghu. Nerga nivvota labour?? No f….. Chance.