Rosianne Cutajar’s poison – Kevin Cassar

Rosianne Cutajar is not just a deceitful cheating liar; she’s a vicious one. Not only did she lie, but when Mark Camilleri told the truth, she took all measures possible to intimidate him into retracting his claims.

She filed a libel suit and made a criminal complaint against him. Although the police knew Camilleri was right, they still took criminal action against him.

Camilleri has now published Yorgen Fenech and Cutajar’s chats, and she’s gone ballistic. She demanded the police arrest Camilleri. The court ordered Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to investigate Camilleri.

Why is Cutajar so upset? Because the truth is out. Because she can’t keep fooling the nation, and Europe for that matter.

On 28 October 2021, Cutajar said on social media, “Today I filed a libel suit against Mark Camilleri who through his writing in the last few hours made defamatory declarations in my regard. I will not let somebody gain popularity at the expense of my integrity.”

What integrity?

“Like everybody else, I am human, and I have a family,” she added. “We’ll meet in court Mr Camilleri.”

Cutajar knew what Camilleri wrote – that she’d been in a relationship with Fenech and had taken his money – was true. Yet she claimed Camilleri was lying. She exploited the legal system to harass and intimidate him. She didn’t stop there.

She filed a criminal complaint. And he was charged. Now he’s released those damning chats.

“I accepted (to pay) the 1% brokerage fee because I knew they’d be going to you,” Yorgen Fenech told Cutajar.

Yet Cutajar vehemently denied taking any brokerage fees when she faced the Standards Commissioner.

She denied involvement in brokering the Mdina property sale despite contacting Fenech repeatedly about the property.

She claimed, “nobody gave me either a bag or any cash”. Now we know she did get a Bvlgari bag and €9,000 in cash from Yorgen Fenech.

Of course, a bag and a few thousand euro are hardly relevant. The point is not that an MP was intimate with a cocaine-addled married millionaire. That is entirely her business and nobody else’s.

The point is that an MP of the ruling party was exploiting her intimate relationship with a business magnate who had direct access to the prime minister and his chief of staff to get appointed to Cabinet.

That businessman was the owner of 17 Black, led the Electrogas project, and now stands accused of commissioning the murder of a journalist critical of her and her government.

Cutajar used that businessman to get inside information about Cabinet appointments. She solicited his financial support for her political ends and failed to declare it.

She accepted his lavish gifts and thousands of euro in cash and then, representing the country at the Council of Europe, stood up to defend him.

Cutajar was found guilty of breach of ethics by then-Standards Commissioner George Hyzler. The Parliamentary Standards Committee eventually endorsed the Commissioner’s report and gave her a “stern” reprimand, which amounted to a polite letter from Speaker Anglu Farrugia.

As far as we know, she’s still under investigation by the Tax Commissioner for failing to declare her income from the deal.

The most depressing fact is not that Cutajar abused her position. She’s human, after all, she reminded us. It’s that when she was caught and exposed, she accused the man exposing her of lying.

She triumphantly announced during her political campaign that the truth would surface. It has. Instead of apologising and fading into oblivion, she’s mounting a hostile counterattack.

She can only sustain such a shameless front because Prime Minister Robert Abela continues to support her.

Abela knows her well. He knows she’s ruthless. “I’ll become a consultant with Pierre of ITS and pocket another wage,” she told Yorgen Fenech. And she did, earning tens of thousands of euro for doing probably nothing from a CEO who holds two CEO government positions himself.

“I don’t care; everybody’s nose in the trough,” she told Fenech.

Abela cannot afford to dump her. He’s terrified she’ll retaliate.

He knows what the decent thing to do is. Nobody who’s behaved so appallingly should be representing any political party, not even Labour.

Yet Abela won’t do the right thing for the country, only the right thing for him.

Cutajar intends to inflict as much pain as possible on her nemesis. And she might get her way. She probably will. But that won’t change a thing.

It won’t scrub away the facts. The country cannot forget what it now knows.

“Whoever thought he could break me was destroyed. My friends, the truth will always surface even if it takes years,” Cutajar said during her election campaign.

“I have always acted correctly, legally, and ethically… I am ready to defend my name,” Cutajar stubbornly insisted when accused of pocketing thousands in brokerage fees.

The biggest loser in this saga is not Rosianne Cutajar, a mere footnote in our political history. That title belongs to the man who keeps putting his foot in it – Robert Abela.

Cutajar’s actions weren’t an error of judgement – they’re a pattern of a morally corrupt individual’s abusive, manipulative and deceptive behaviour.

She isn’t driven by noble ideals of duty and justice. She is pure ruthless ambition, ready to destroy anybody who stands in the way of her own personal gain.

She will cheat and lie to achieve what she feels entitled to – power and wealth.

Abela knew this, yet he let her contest in Labour’s name. He even invited her to address a Labour Party event.

He appointed her president of the parliamentary health committee barely two months after her breach of ethics. He’s still defending her, further embarrassing his party and endangering the nation.

Cutajar poisoned the turbid well of Maltese politics. She’s a disgrace to the Party, the country and its parliament.

Cutajar’s immoral, ruthless ambition and incompetence are undesirable traits in an MP. Yet Robert Abela defends Cutajar in a pathetic attempt to cover up his lousy judgement.

Cutajar has no power, Abela does. That should worry us. Abela is the real and present danger.