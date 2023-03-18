No explanation for bureaucratic delays leading to historic sites’ degradation

The government’s bureaucratic delays in granting the guardianship of four deteriorating historic sites to Din L-Art Ħelwa have not been explained, raising costs and risking the loss of funding, according to DLĦ President Professor Alex Torpiano.

The sites have been awaiting the government to transfer them over for years, with DLĦ having already secured funding, research and permits for their restoration.

Asked by The Shift about the cause behind the hold-up, Torpiano said he “cannot explain the delays. I simply do not understand them”.

DLĦ specifically urged Lands Authority Minister Silvio Schembri and National Heritage, Arts & Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici to finalise the bureaucratic proceedings.

DLĦ was told that “the delays were related to the workload at the Lands Authority”, but Torpiano said it could be possible there are other issues, considering it “unlikely that at least one of these sites is not cleared for the signing of the Guardianship Agreement.”

Torpiano, also the Dean of the University of Malta’s Faculty for Built Environment, said, “The delay implies that the places continue to deteriorate, thus losing more original material and making the cost of restoration even higher.”

He added that there is also a risk that “sponsors lose interest in the project and therefore do not follow through with their support”.

The Shift is also informed that there has been no response or action from government authorities since a DLĦ press release calling attention to the issue on 25 February, despite the media coverage and the time-sensitive nature of the request.

The sites include the medieval chapel of San Ċir in Rabat, the Cavallerizza and the Marfa Palace, in Mellieħa and the Wied il-Qolla Battery in Qbajjar, Gozo.

The Qbajjar Battery, in particular, has been slated for DLĦ’s guardianship and restoration since at least 2021, following almost 20 years of indecision by the government and years of inaction and legal battles. Today it lies in ruins, continuing to deteriorate.

In October 2020, the medieval chapel of San Ċir was given Grade 1 protection but has similarly been left to rot since the DLĦ guardianship was never finalised, despite being applied for years earlier.

The Cavallerizza in Mellieħa, also known as “Ir-Razzett Tax-Xjaten” due to its distinctive dual staircases and surrounding lore, has also been left in ruins, despite being deemed of “very high” cultural heritage since at least 2012 by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The Marfa Palace, known as il-Palazz L-Aħmar or the Wied Musa Battery has similarly been left in limbo, with DLĦ having submitted to the SCH for its guardianship since July 2020.