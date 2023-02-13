Active ageing minister puts predecessor on the payroll as a person of trust

Active Ageing Minister Jo-Etienne Caruana, who was elected for the first time last year and immediately given a Cabinet seat, has placed his predecessor Justyne Caruana on the ministry’s payroll on a person of trust basis.

The Shift can report that just a few weeks after she lost her parliamentary seat, former minister and Gozitan MP Justyne Caruana signed a person of trust contract as an advisor to her replacement, Minister Abela.

In an unprecedented move, Caruana, the only minister to have resigned from a Cabinet post twice in the same year, signed her newest contract in June 2022 – just a few weeks after Jo Etienne Abela was made a minister.

Abela had filled Caruana’s parliamentary seat and was voted in by the same constituents who supported Caruana when she was in Parliament.

Caruana’s two other political rivals in her district – Minister Clint Camilleri and Minister Anton Refalo – both were re-elected.

This latest news shows how in the year since her forced resignation, Caruana has been given no less than three different government jobs – in the process earning more now than what she did as a Cabinet minister.

In addition to serving as Minister Abela’s advisor on a 20-hour-a-week contract worth some €23,000 a year, an MP’s salary, Caruana was also recruited on a full-time basis as a legal officer for the Victims Support Agency within the Home Affairs Ministry.

In the same year, Caruana was also awarded a €3,000 a month tender for four years to provide legal services for the Lands Authority, which is under the stewardship of Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

The Shift is informed that through these three jobs, the former minister is drawing some €100,000 a year from the state coffers.

Caruana had first been forced to resign at the beginning of 2020 after her then-husband, former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, was compromised in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination investigation, which he was leading, because of his close contacts with the Office of the Prime Minister and alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

Caruana was reinstated as education minister just a few months later by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

But after a Standards Commissioner investigation, Caruana had to step down once again when she was found breaching the code of ethics by giving her boyfriend, footballer Daniel Bogdanovic, a €5,000-a-month contract from the ministry.

The Standards Commissioner had even discovered that both Caruana and her permanent secretary, Frank Fabri, had tried to distract investigations to cover their tracks.