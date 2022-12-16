BCA CEO ignores public service chief as Christmas bash goes ahead

The Building and Construction Agency (BCA) will today proceed with a Christmas bash at the 5-star Marriot Hotel in St Julian’s in complete defiance of a directive issued earlier this year by the new head of the public service Tony Sultana.

The Shift reported that the construction industry regulator’s CEO, Jesmond Muscat, sent out invitations for the party only days after the collapse of a building in Kordin that claimed the life of JeanPaul Sofia, 20.

The Christmas party, expected to cost some €15,000, goes against a directive issued by Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana stating that no public funds are to be used for parties during the festive season.

A spokesperson for Sultana confirmed to The Shift that no permission had been granted for public funds to be used for such a “celebration” to be held. Yet he did not say whether any action would be taken to look into the issue.

Jesmond Muscat, a canvasser of Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, has informed staff that ‘his’ party will go ahead as initially planned.

Several of those invited who approached The Shift said they felt “disgusted” that such an event would take place as the country is still reeling from Sofia’s death.

Yet Muscat insists on celebrating, inviting people to spend “time to socialise outside the office”.

Both Muscat and Zrinzo Azzopardi refused to reply to questions by The Shift.

This news portal is also informed that this is not the first time Muscat has used public funds to entertain staff.

Last summer, shortly after being appointed to head the BCA, Muscat threw another party at the Excelsior Hotel, again “to socialise outside office hours”.

Muscat, ex-deputy chief officer at Transport Malta and formerly a Planning Authority case officer, was only made CEO after Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi manoeuvred the sacking of his predecessor, Karl Azzopardi.

Azzopardi is now in court over his dismissal, claiming that the minister failed to honour his word to settle some €200,000 in outstanding compensation in line with his contract.

So far, despite the prime minister’s public commitment to rein in the construction industry, the BCA has failed to raise the bar on enforcement.

The BCA, headed by Maria Schembri Grima, an architect closely connected to construction magnate Joseph Portelli, has been sorely under-resourced.

Together with the Planning Authority and the OHSA, the BCA regulates the building industry, including monitoring of illegal projects and practices.

The regulator failed to act in the case of the Kordin building collapse despite illegalities.