PM to replace PA chairman as cull of Muscat connections continues

Martin Saliba, who in 2019 was appointed as Planning Authority executive chairperson by disgraced prime minister Joseph Muscat, is to leave the post and will be replaced at the end of the month, The Shift can report.

Orders for Saliba’s removal came directly from Castille in another move in Prime Minister Robert Abela’s ongoing elimination of people connected to Joseph Muscat, who Abela is replacing with his own people.

Sources within the Authority confirmed Saliba’s contract has not been renewed although the PA executive chairman was thought to have been close to Abela since they worked together at the PA’s appeals board, the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT).

Saliba, a permanent PA employee, chaired the Tribunal between 2013 and 2019 and was placed in the post as soon as Labour was returned to power. During the time span, Robert Abela had been the PA’s legal counsel and was raking in some €17,000 in fees a month through repeated direct orders.

“It seems that Saliba was not ‘obeying’ enough,” a senior PA official told The Shift. “Abela wants someone who he can trust more than Saliba – a ‘yes’ man – who can deliver on the projects of major close developers.”

Despite a number of controversies, including when Saliba was left on the PA’s payroll between 2013 and 2019 even though he was supposed to be chairing an ‘independent’ appeals board, many in the industry, including architects, described him to The Shift as being “a fair and decent man”.

They said that while the positions he occupied were extremely sensitive in nature, and always susceptible to the pulling of strings by businessmen and senior government officials, Saliba is said to have a sense of equilibrium.

On the other hand, various environment NGOs have continually slammed Saliba and called him out on numerous occasions for being ‘biased’ towards big developers.

A case in point was the EPRT’s approval of the db Group’s massive and controversial development at the former ITS campus in St George’s Bay, which was later revoked by the courts, only to be before the courts once again now.

Under Saliba’s tenure, Gozitan construction magnate Joseph Portelli – a close friend of the Prime Minister – is said to have had something of a carte blanche, with the PA turning a blind eye to many blatant illegalities.

It is not yet known where Saliba will be moving or who will replace him. Saliba himself had replaced Johann Buttigieg, who was known for his proximity to certain developers and who was dismissed by Abela from his later position as the Malta Tourism Authority’s chief executive officer.