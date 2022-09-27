Poacher who shot Flamingos convicted, efforts praised by Birdlife

BirdLife Malta has welcomed the jailing of a hunter who shot down four flamingos at Qawra Point in October 2021, saying it was the result of a coordinated effort that should be replicated for proper enforcement of laws against illegal hunting in the country.

Miguel Zammit, 24, has been sentenced to a one-year jail term along with the confiscation of his shotgun and a revocation of his hunting licence for life, apart from being permanently disqualified from holding any firearm licence.

This sentence came about after a birdwatcher witnessed the killing of the protected birds and reported it to both Malta Police and BirdLife Malta.

The events of 2 October 2021 had led BirdLife Malta to reiterate its call on the government to designate Qawra Point as a no-hunting zone, with the illegal hunting hotspot being declared a protected nature reserve just a couple of days ago, a year after the incident.

On that day, BirdLife Malta filmed the individual who jumped into the sea to retrieve the Flamingo carcasses.

“This sentence is the result of very well-documented evidence by the birdwatcher himself and the BirdLife Malta official along with the efficient work of the police who arrived on site in a very short time. Efforts by the Armed Forces to retrieve the bird carcasses were also instrumental, along with the prosecution,” the conservation organisation said.