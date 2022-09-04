News

Flamingo is third casualty of illegal hunting within days of start of season

September 4, 2022 08:32

A flamingo was recovered by a fisherman from the sea off the coast of Gozo in the third illegal hunting casualty recorded since the start of the autumn hunting season on 1 September.

The fisherman saw the injured flamingo floating while he was out at sea and called Birdlife Malta, which said it was an adult flamingo with serious injuries and covered in blood.

Illegal hunting of flamingos “is not a new phenomenon in Malta”, Nick Barbara said in a video posted on Facebook (reproduced below), referring to the incident at Qawra Point a year ago.

“This is a protected bird. Hunting flamingos is completely illegal, and the act carries huge fines. But it seems hunters in Malta insist on targeting these birds,” Barbara added.

The Greater Flamingo recovered with gunshot wounds on 3 September 2022

He blamed the government’s “enabling” of illegal hunting through policy changes. The flamingo is highly sought after for hunters’ collections of stuffed birds.

Birdlife Malta said it had also received a Black-crowned Night-heron that was recovered by police in Dingli and a Eurasian Collared-dove found by a member of the public in Attard.

The conservation organisation said the two illegal hunting casualties were recovered in less than 24 hours on the first day of the season.

“All three birds were taken to the Malta government vet who confirmed they were illegally shot,” Birdlife said.

The autumn hunting season runs for five months until the end of January 2023.

                           
                               
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Stories

News
Flamingo is third casualty of illegal hunting within days of start of season
A flamingo was recovered by a fisherman from the
September 4, 2022 08:32
News
PA turns a blind eye to 13 years of illegalities at Aria nightclub in Iklin
The Planning Authority has updated its enforcement notice against
The Shift Team
September 3, 2022 11:38
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo