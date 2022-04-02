Disgraced assistant police commissioner still on half pay

Ian Abdilla, the disgraced assistant commissioner of police who in 2021 was suspended from the force for allegedly failing to act on investigations involving the highest echelons of the Labour government, is still receiving half his salary, The Shift is informed.

Police sources told The Shift that Abdilla, suspended last August pending investigations, including of a criminal nature, did not resign nor was he sacked from the force: “Abdilla was suspended on half-pay and is still in that same position.”

“While he is currently facing disciplinary proceedings before the Public Service Commission (PSC), no criminal charges have ever been filed against him despite the conclusions of the inquiry on the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.”

A spokesman for Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa refused to give details when asked to state Abdilla’s current position in the force and whether any investigation into his possible complicity in crime has been concluded.

Citing “data protection rights”, the spokesman said no information about Abdilla can be released.

Abdilla, who in 2015, as the head of the Economic Crimes Unit, oversaw investigations regarding the Panama Papers and the involvement of then OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi, was suspended from the force by Commissioner Gafa in August 2021.

His suspension arrived days after the conclusions of the public inquiry by three Judges in which they pointed at Abdilla’s failure to investigate the crimes allegedly committed by the highest officials in government.

Abdilla had admitted in court that during the investigations he used to have meetings with Schembri in which ongoing investigations were discussed. The inquiry mentions Abdilla’s inaction dozens of times.

Abdilla admitted to the board of inquiry that he had failed to act on any of the Panama Papers revelations and did not question those at the helm of government.

During the time of the Panama Papers ‘investigations’ between 2015 and 2017, Abdilla was given several promotions, moving from the rank of inspector to assistant commissioner in less than two years.

During the time, Abdilla had also taken the lead on the Egrant inquiry implicating disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat in the Panama Papers scandal.

The inquiry had found that neither Muscat nor his wife, Michelle, owned the Panama-based money laundering financial vehicle set up on the same day and through the same advisors that had set up identical companies for Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.