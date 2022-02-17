Minister has protected national heritage at home, refuses to explain

A protected early 19th century stone marker is adorning the courtyard of one of Agricultural Minister Anton Refalo’s properties in Qala, Gozo, photos uploaded to social media by his son show.

The old stone marker, with the initials VR (Victoria Regina), is considered by law to be part of Malta’s protected national heritage. It is clearly restored and placed on a pedestal in the minister’s courtyard, just a few metres away from the pool.

The discovery of the VR stone marker inside the minister’s property was discovered by chance after pictures appearing on social media showed the minister’s adult children posing with the marker during a recent birthday party at their home. The photos were posted by Andre Refalo – the minister’s son.

Appropriating items of cultural and historical value is a criminal offence, punishable with a fine of up to €116,000 or a maximum of six years imprisonment.

The Shift has sent the pictures to Minister Refalo and asked him to explain how the British era protected stone marker ended up at his home. He was also asked to state how he had acquired it and whether he had reported its discovery to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, as he is obliged to do by law.

A few years ago, the same minister was also chairman of the national heritage agency Heritage Malta. Despite reminders, Minister Refalo has so far refused to give any explanation.

Contacted by The Shift and shown the pictures, national heritage experts confirmed that the VR marker forms part of the country’s national heritage and retaining it in private property is a crime.

They said that, since 2016, NGO Wirt Għawdex has embarked on a project to collect these stones, reassemble them and after restoration put them back in their original spot. So far, more than 15 similar historical stones have already been put back in place.

Many VR stones used to be a common sight around Gozo until a few decades ago and were used during the British period to indicate that a particular parcel of land belonged to the government (Victoria Regina), according to Wirt Għawdex.

However, most of them have either been destroyed, particularly through development projects, or they disappeared (assumed stolen).

The Cultural Heritage Act is very clear on infringements of the law related to the discovery of items of national heritage. “Any person who receives or retains any cultural property knowing that it has been illegally removed in Malta or illegally exported from any other country” would be committing a crime and should face justice, the law states.

Upon the discovery of such a crime, the police and the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage are obliged to file a report and take the necessary criminal action against the alleged offender.