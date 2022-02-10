Roberta Metsola pays tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia on first visit as EP President

Newly-appointed President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, on Thursday, visited the site in Bidnija where journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in what was Metsola’s first official visit to Malta since her appointment.

Metsola placed flowers at the site, met with family members and reiterated her commitment that the European Parliament will keep demanding truth, justice and accountability for Caruana Galizia.

“Journalists must never be the target. Europe stands for media freedom,” she said on Facebook.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated by a car bomb a few metres away from her home on 16 October 2017.

Metsola has long been an advocate for justice for Caruana Galizia as well as for press freedom, both locally and within the European Union.

Paying tribute on behalf of the @Europarl_EN to assassinated journalist #DaphneCaruanaGalizia with her family in Malta. We remember what she stood for, what she died exposing, and reaffirm our commitment to media freedom everywhere in our Europe. She will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/cvEG70fdqU — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 10, 2022

Upon being elected President in January, Metsola made reference to the EU’s struggles to secure press freedom, directly referring to the families of Caruana Galizia and Ján Kuciak in Slovakia – both were killed because of their work on crime and corruption.

“Let me say to the families of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Jan Kuciak, journalists, who were killed for doing their job: your fight for truth and justice is our fight,” Metsola had said.

In 2021, Metsola had also co-authored a report focused on protecting journalists against SLAPP across all 27 member states. The report was adopted with an overwhelming majority.

Prior to visiting the site, Metsola met with President George Vella and attended celebrations of the feast of St Paul’s in Valletta.