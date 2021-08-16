Renewed appeal for justice on day marking 46 months since journalist was assassinated

On the day marking 46 months since the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, civil society organisation Repubblika reinforced its appeal to the authorities to stop dragging their feet and end the climate of impunity that contributed to her death, as outlined in the findings of the public inquiry.

“We expect the State to take concrete steps to address the recommendations of the public inquiry. We expect the State to formally acknowledge what the Board of Inquiry stated: ‘Daphne Caruana Galizia is a hero’,” the organisation said.

Caruana Galizia was brutally assassinated by a car bomb a few metres away from her home on 16 October 2017. A public inquiry has concluded that the State is responsible for her death.

Appealing to the public to join a vigil to be held at the Great Siege monument in Valletta at 7pm this evening, the first time it will be held in person following months of online vigils due to the COVID pandemic, Repubblika said it was important to remember that the authorities have so far failed to prosecute a single individual linked to the corruption that led to the journalist’s assassination.

Referring particularly to the police commissioner and the attorney general, Repubblika pointed out that instead of ensuring that justice is served, they betrayed the people, they protected criminals and served the interests of the network of corruption that exists to this day.