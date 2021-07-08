Transport operator challenges ‘illegal’ secret ferry concession to Zammit Tabona – Bianchi Group

Supreme Travel has filed a court appeal contesting the ‘illegal’ extension of a public concession, given by Transport Malta and Minister Ian Borg and backed by the government-appointed Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB), to a joint venture between the Fortina Group’s Zammit Tabonas and the Bianchi Group to operate ferry services between Sliema, Valletta and Cottonera.

Last month, The Shift reported how the PCRB used a technicality to dismiss the review of the public concession worth millions. It involves the irregular extension of an exclusive government contract to provide scheduled passenger ferry services between towns to Marsamxetto Steamferry Services.

Supreme Travel turned to the Appeals Court after it was denied the possibility to contest the decision on a ‘technicality’. The operator said the PCRB decision was a “legal absurdity”. It called on the Appeals Court to send out a clear message that such government actions are not tolerable in a democratic country.

The PCRB based its decision to disallow the continuation of a challenge from Supreme Travel against Transport Malta on the latter’s argument that the six-month time window allowed for the submission of a request for remedy had elapsed.

The PCRB appeared to ignore the fact that in the case of the public concession being contested, both Transport Malta and the Authority had signed the contract extension in secret and failed to even disclose the required information to parliament.

Arguing that the PCRB decision makes no sense because Supreme Travel could not have known when the contract extension was signed since it was kept secret, the company asked the court to annul the PCRB decision and allow the challenge to be heard.

Supreme Travel said the court should also declare that the PCRB’s decision defy EU rules, particularly the Remedies Directive.

Secret deal benefits incumbents

The eight-year public concession given to Marsamxetto Steamferry Services to provide an exclusive passenger ferry service between Sliema, Valletta and Cottonera came to an end in 2020.

Instead of issuing a new public call to re-open the concession for competition, according to law, Minister Ian Borg and Transport Malta chose to sign a secret agreement with the incumbent, extending the concession by another three years, at least.

This extension was never announced and the secret deal was only revealed through parliamentary questions and investigations by The Shift.

The Shift also discovered that the exclusivity granted could well extend beyond three years since Minister Ian Borg agreed to insert a clause in the new contract that gives the consortium an unspecified period of breathing space to compensate for the fall in business caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

James Piscopo’s hand

The Zammit Tabona/Bianchi Group venture started lobbying for an extension of their exclusive eight-year concession during the time James Piscopo, the former CEO of the Labour Party, was heading the transport regulator. The extension was, however, formally signed by his successor, Joe Bugeja, handpicked by Minister Ian Borg.

The Shift has revealed that Piscopo is currently on the payroll of the Zammit Tabonas and is acting as their advisor on several projects.

While he led Transport Malta, Piscopo was also involved in companies co-owned by the Zammit Tabonas. After he moved to the Lands Authority, the Zammit Tabonas signed a lucrative deal with the government to acquire former public land in order to develop parts of their Fortina Hotel into offices and residences, making millions in the process.

No investigations into these issues have yet been carried out.

Piscopo, one of the closest aides of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, resigned from his position with the Lands Authority earlier this year, a few days after his name was mentioned in connection with alleged bribes around roadworks when he was at Transport Malta.

The allegations were said to have been made to various media outlets by Yorgen Fenech on behalf of Keith Schembri.

Piscopo denies the allegations, but a police investigation into the matter has not yet been concluded.

Piscopo remains closely connected to the government after Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed his role as chairman of ARMS Ltd, the billing company for Enemalta and Water Services Corporation.

Piscopo has also been confirmed as a board member of Enemalta and Projects Malta – now called Malta Strategic Partnership Projects – which also falls under Minister Ian Borg’s portfolio.