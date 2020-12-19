Justice Minister cannot explain his own tax return

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis cannot explain how he declared earning three times the salary paid to MPs in 2018 while failing to list income from a number of direct orders he received from the government in the same year.
According to the tax return presented to the Commissioner of Inland Revenue for the 2018 year of assessment, Zammit Lewis declared earning €67,000 from the House of Representatives despite MPs being paid just over €21,000 a year.
Zammit Lewis, who did not occupy a Cabinet role at the time, was also given a number of direct orders in the same year and yet this income was not listed in the same tax declaration.
Zammit Lewis, at the time an MP and a practising lawyer, also declared earning €20,667 from his legal profession.
Asked last October to explain his tax declaration for 2018, a spokesman for the Justice Minister took two months to provide an answer, as he said that he had to look at the actual documents.
When the reply to The Shift’s questions finally arrived, it was incomprehensible.
Confirming that during 2018 the Justice Minister did not form part of Cabinet and was only an MP, the spokesman could not explain how Zammit Lewis declared earning close to €67,000 from parliament.
“In 2018, Dr Zammit Lewis only had the Honoraria that covered his respective roles of Member of Parliament, Chairperson of the Foreign and European Affairs Committee and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Appointments. The remuneration for these roles does not amount to the sum you mentioned (i.e. €66,837),” he told The Shift.
He failed to explain why the Justice Minister had declared that amount as income in his tax return. He also failed to explain why no income from the various government jobs he was given was included in the tax return.
Zammit Lewis was Tourism Minister until mid-2017 when failed to get re-elected to parliament on his own steam and only managed to return through a casual election after the polls. This made him miss his Cabinet re-appointment and had to wait on the backbench until a new vacancy arose.
Despite losing his ministerial salary (€54,000), he was given lucrative government contracts when Joseph Muscat was at the helm – his childhood friend and frequent travel companion. The direct orders included €1,000 a week from Identity Malta and €4,333 a month as a consultant to the Minister for Water and Energy.
Notices in the Government Gazette at the time also showed that together with the sister of Minister Miriam Dalli, Veronique, Zammit Lewis was also given a €45,000 legal consultancy at the National Development and Social Fund, responsible for the cash derived from the sale of passports. He was also made a consultant at the Lands Authority.
Income from all these jobs was not included in Zammit Lewis’s tax declaration.
His wife, an established notary by profession, declared earning just €19,597 during the same year.
With some €5,600 additional income from rents, the Zammit Lewis couple declared a joint income of €112,701 in 2018.
Zammit Lewis, now justice minister, was among the Cabinet Ministers who defended the Muscat administration.
Only a few weeks ago, Zammit Lewis hit the headlines once again as Lovin Malta revealed that in 2014 he had gone on a family holiday with the Muscats and stayed at a French Hilton Hotel owned by the Tumas Group.
Asked repeatedly to state whether they had paid for the lodging at the Hilton, Zammit Lewis did not reply. He did say he was sure he had paid for the flights.
It is not yet known whether the expensive lodging was a gift to Muscat and Zammit Lewis which, according to the code of ethics, should have been declared.
The revelations came after similar disclosures about Justice Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi who had received similar free lodging at the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv.
If Labour ever get kicked out of power I hope a future government will look into the very important question of what work was actually produced in return for these lavish ‘consultancies’. One often gets the impression that the jobs are conjured up from thin air. If this can be proved it is a fraud on the taxpayer and the appointer and appointee deserve to be prosecuted.
Unfortunately, there seems to be a tacit agreememt between the two parties not to dig up the dirt of each others’ past. It’s game over for this country my friend. I remember someone saying the situation is desperate.
And now we can see their solution to this sleazy practice in the form of new ministries with ministers without real substance. The costs of minister, entourage and perks are larger than the portfolio’s.
Moneyval, please note.
This is the prototype Labour MP.
We are being governed by a gang who indulge in the opposite to good governance , who breach all basics of ethics and independence and who would miserably fail any basic due diligence procedure.
Giving Malta a very dark shade of grey listing will perhaps start to convince our upcoming generation of political aspirants, our Chairpersons and CEO’s of supposedly Independent Institutions, our aspirimg members of the judiciary, our future Business and Professional members and leaders, and our young new voters, a sense of urgency in safeguarding their bread and butter issues and their true well-being, by collectively starting out on the road to painfully restore Malta’s acquired notorious reputation, based on no-tolerance to corruption, no-tolerance to a hub of illegal activity, no-tolerance to a home base for money launderers, terrorists and mafia organisations, no-tolerance to an Interntional smuggling centre, no-tolerance to a fake rule of law and no tolerance to State assassinations and gagging of journalists who fight against the freedom of expression, justice and peace, and all that makes a society decent and well-respected worldwide.
Moneyval – this is the service you will be giving us with a dark rating and a hard warning. Please note that you have to be cruelly realistic to be kind.
I couldn’t agree more. This country needs to swallow a bitter pill
Unfortunately, the bitter PILLS are for the honest worker. If Moneyval accepts this mess we’re in, then there’s no solution to this mafia island.
In maltese there is a saying translated as “cut off the tail of a pig and it still remains a pig”.
I think this applies to all labour mp’s the same labour who in the past made a whole hulabaloo about €500 a week official rise for mp’s.
and a fuss on Tonio Fenech’s arlogg tal-lira and the VAT receipt not given to his maid. SHAME on the muvument korrott li qarraq bil-haddiem onest u spicca f’halq il-kapitalisti ilpup.
Par for the course in today’s Malta.
Justice minister has neither the sophistication nor artifice to think up his own excuses.
It looks like a (Jerry ) lewis comedy !
M’hemmx x’taghzel – kollha l-istess. Ezempju car ta kemm l-artful corrupt dodger u shabu telghu biex isiru miljunarji min fuq dahar il-povru haddiem. SHAME
Nistaqsi – int haddiem onest kemm l-elf qlajt f’dawn l-ahhar tmien snin?