Sacked Lands official given new role at Building and Construction Agency

A Labour Party activist sacked from the Lands Authority in 2021 for a conflict of interest has now been given a new position at the Building and Construction Agency (BCA).

Matthew Zammit, then a chief canvasser for Minister Michael Falzon, was asked to resign as senior manager at the Lands Authority after it was discovered he had applied and secured ground rent for public land to host a restaurant on the Senglea waterfront.

The ground rent was set at a “favourable” €20 per day, which the Authority’s sources said was particularly low for a commercial property used for catering.

Once Zammit, known as ‘il-Funk’, secured the rental agreement, he went on to promote the restaurant, il Pirata, on social media. The brand has other restaurants in Mellieħa, Valletta, and St Julian’s.

At the time, the Lands Authority had asked the police to investigate the deal, but they never issued any charges.

Now, the regulator for the building and construction industry, which falls under the remit of Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, has given Zammit a new position in the sector despite his past.

He will be part of the closely knit team led by CEO Roderick Bonnici, although sources have said Zammit was imposed on the team on the instructions of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Sources described Zammit’s presence at the BCA CEO’s office as “embarrassing and dangerous.”

Neither the BCA nor the justice minister replied to questions about whether any due diligence had been done before Zammit was placed in such a sensitive position directly related to development permits owned by big businesses.

Zammit is also the Vice President of the San Giljan Waterpolo Club, and his wife, Troika Zammit, used to be Minister Miriam Dalli’s personal assistant when she was an MEP.