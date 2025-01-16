Gozo ministry pool misses fifth deadline as costs surge to €18 million

An Olympic-sized pool and sports complex in Rabat, Gozo, has been under construction since 2017. Despite ongoing work, the project has missed its latest opening deadline, marking the fifth such postponement announced by Minister Clint Camilleri. A new completion date has yet to be established.

Originally estimated at €9.1 million, according to a tender for the ‘Civil and finishes works to construct new Gozo Aquatic Center adjacent and integrated into the existing sports complex in Gozo’, the project’s costs have more than doubled, reaching approximately €18 million, with many additional bills still pending.

This situation puts further pressure on Minister Clint Camilleri, who is already under investigation regarding the rising costs associated with building Nadur’s main road and substantial payments made to his architect friend, Godwin Agius, through direct orders.

The most recent developments in the Gozo Pool saga date back to September when Camilleri said during a visit that the pool was ready and being filled with water.

He insisted that, after several years of work, the public would finally be able to enjoy the pool and the adjacent sports complex by the end of 2024. Once again, the deadline was missed.

Initially, the project, planned by his predecessor, Justyne Caruana, was supposed to be ready in 2021. Camilleri subsequently announced alternative opening dates: October 2022, October 2023, and June 2024.

Yet the project is still not ready. Sources have indicated that the pool leaks from various areas and that more work is needed to address these issues. Additionally, concerns are being raised about whether the pool will be suitable for international competitions once completed, given its size.

As costs continue to escalate, this project mirrors the financial challenges seen with the Nadur Road project.

According to the original contract awarded to PoliExcel Ltd—a joint venture involving controversial Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli and Charles Polidano, known as iċ-Ċaqnu—the project was initially supposed to cost €9 million.

Yet by February 2023, the government had already spent over €16 million. This was revealed in response to parliamentary questions by PN MP Chris Said.

Current estimates indicate that over €18 million has been spent, and the total project cost could reach an astonishing €20 million.

Sources have highlighted the significant amount of concrete produced at an illegal batching plant by Prax, owned by Joseph Portelli and his associates in Kerċem. While the ministry has denied these claims, photographic evidence tells a different story.

They also noted that the dismantling of the ‘old’ sports complex, which included a relatively new roof that was not part of the original plans, added to the complications.

The ministry has denied that the concrete for the project was sourced from Portelli’s illegal plant.



In a statement following a call by former MP Jason Azzopardi for a magisterial inquiry on this project and its overrunning costs, Minister Camilleri denied any misappropriation of funds.

Admitting that the project will cost more than projected, he said the €9 million tender was just one of seven issued for the construction of the pool. He accused Azzopardi of misinformation and political persecution.

The Minister did not give any details on the six new tenders issued after the main contract was given to PoliExcel Ltd.

While the tender specified that the project would form part of the already existing sports complex, the project ended up demolishing what existed, which was renewed only a few years earlier through the support of EU funds. A new complex was built, the project cost twice as much and questions remain as to why.