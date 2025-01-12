PM ordered to stop work on his Gozo hotel following neighbour’s complaint

The Gozo court has issued a temporary warrant of prohibitory injunction against the prime minister and his wife, halting work on their Xewkija farmhouse, which is being converted into a boutique hotel.

The court’s order came in response to a request by Carmel Attard, a 72-year-old neighbour who owns the farmhouse adjacent to the prime minister’s property.

Attard claimed that Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia, are infringing on his property rights by dismantling a common wall between the two residences and planning to build it within his property boundaries.

He has asked the court to issue an order preventing the prime minister and his wife from continuing their plans and requiring them to rebuild the wall as it was originally.

Magistrate Simone Grech upheld the temporary request, ordering a halt to all ongoing work until the case is heard later this month.

Attard has been in conflict with the Abelas for several months. He was particularly upset when the contractor, Vella Brothers Ready Mix Ltd, known as Tal-Malla, began dismantling the wall without his permission, prompting him to initiate legal action against the couple.

The same source noted that such “small quarrels” are common in Gozo and typically lead to peaceful and prompt resolutions.

The Abelas acquired their 500-square-meter Gozitan farmhouse in 2012 for €268,000, and no major renovations were undertaken for several years.

After becoming prime minister in 2020, Abela received a government grant through the Irrestawra Darek Scheme, a government grant aimed at the restoration of traditional dwellings.

In 2022 and 2023, the Abelas purchased fields adjacent to their property through two separate deeds, expanding their farmhouse footprint by an additional 1,500 square metres for a total cost of €315,000.

In 2023, Lydia Abela submitted a development permit application to convert the farmhouse into a guesthouse featuring eight double bedrooms, a reception and lounge area, a breakfast room, a basement with a gym and wine cellar, a large outdoor pool, and landscaped gardens.

This was after the application was filed for a residence, which allowed them to benefit from the government scheme for the restoration of traditional houses. The Shift had pointed out that the plans did not reflect the needs of a residence but seemed to be targeted at a boutique hotel.

The Planning Authority approved the permit, which also includes a significant extension to the first floor of the building.