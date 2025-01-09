Portelli clan seeks to block Sannat public passageway to sanction illegal pools

Rogue Gozo developer Joseph Portelli and his associates are making a renewed attempt to legalise a large development in Sannat using a new strategy.

Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, who represents Portelli and his partner Daniel Refalo in development applications, has submitted a new Planning Control application (PC00022/24) proposing to block a public passageway that has existed for centuries. This passageway leads to the impressive cliffs of Sannat in Gozo.

Their intention is that once the Planning Authority (PA) approves the blockage of the public passageway, they can declare the area a private open space. This would pave the way for the legalisation of two illegal pools they built on outside development zone (ODZ) land on one side of the passageway.

Industry sources immediately expressed concern about this application, telling The Shift that this footpath has existed for many years and is clearly visible in 1968 survey maps already available to the PA.

They emphasised that since the land is public, the PA should regard the application as a non-starter.

“This is a clear tactic to legitimise the pools deemed illegal by the court. Once the pedestrian footpath is marked as ‘private open space,’ the pools can then be justified,” the sources explained.

Several representations objecting to Portelli’s latest tactic have been submitted. One objector urged the PA to stop this public land grab, stating, “This can never be approved as it results in a land grab of public land. The intention is to justify the pools, as the pedestrian footpath would no longer separate them. Don’t take us taxpayers for fools. Adhere to the plans outlined in PC/26/18, which specify a pedestrian public footpath.”

Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius, and Daniel Refalo have been trying for years to resolve the illegalities associated with their two large apartment blocks in Sannat. With assistance from the authorities, particularly the Planning Authority, they were allowed to continue and complete their illegal development despite facing significant resistance, including court challenges.

Last year, the Chief Justice ruled that a series of penthouses in the development and the ODZ pools were built illegally, leading to the revocation of their permit. However, the PA has yet to issue an enforcement order and continues to entertain applications from the trio bending the rules and legitimising their illegal activities.

Abela’s promise in May 2023 to introduce a law preventing developments from proceeding during the appeal process remains unfulfilled and has not been presented to parliament.

The Office of the Prime Minister did not respond to inquiries regarding when the Prime Minister will propose the promised law or explain the two-year delay.