Confirmed: Kurt Farrugia promotes driving test scandal insider

It’s ‘mission accomplished’ for Gilbert Agius, a former PN counting hall agent and member of the private secretariat of Nationalist Parliamentary Secretary Edwin Vassallo.

Following intense lobbying and facilitating ‘favours’ for various cabinet members, Agius was appointed Transport Malta’s Chief Officer responsible for land transport.

The Shift can confirm that following direct instructions from Minister Chris Bonett, the government-appointed CEO at Transport Malta, Kurt Farrugia, endorsed the promotion for Agius despite internal resistance from other senior officials at the transport regulator, including board members.

This newsroom reported in September that a vacancy for the appointment of a new chief officer at Transport Malta raised eyebrows among senior officials who believed it was set for an official frequently mentioned in the recent driving tests scandal.

Most of the resistance was related to Gilbert Agius’s role in the driving tests scandal, which shook the Authority last year.

The scandal, revealed by The Times of Malta, showed that hundreds of candidates were given to Mansueto to have their tests fast-tracked and even for “help” to secure a driving licence.

Chats show how some candidates would be advised not to allow their driving instructor to be present in the car during the practical exam to facilitate the scheme.

It is known that Agius, who mainly operated under the radar, was aware of the scandal and regularly recommended names to other Transport Malta officials to facilitate the tests for certain applicants.

Although Agius was never charged in court, as all the blame was placed on Clint Mansueto, his name appears in various chat logs, exhibited in court, asking for help from particular candidates.

While Agius, as Mansueto’s manager, was responsible for preventing the scandal, the chats in court reveal his participation.

According to the logs, Agius sent Mansueto details of specific candidates and often referred to them as VIPs due to their connections to the Labour Party in government.

“Gavin Gulia’s son” or “Minister Cardona’s wife” were among the names Agius forwarded to Mansueto.

Last September, The Shift revealed how Transport Malta had issued an internal vacancy for Gilbert Agius’s promotion.

The vacancy notice specified that the right candidate required 20 years of experience in a managerial role in land transport and held the position of director or higher. Only Agius met these requirements.

The Shift is informed that Gilbert Agius has made connections at the transport regulator during the last two decades. Sources pointed out, particularly, his close and known relationship with the Gauci brothers of Birkirkara, importers of luxury second-hand cars who require permits from Transport Malta for their business to run.

The two brothers are also close friends of Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia. They currently hold the government concession of the Ta’ Xbiex Gardens Marina – the focus of press reports and civil society opposition to a controversial project spearheaded by Transport Malta.