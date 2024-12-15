Saviour Balzan obliged to promote Gozo Minister in new deal

Media Today owner Saviour Balzan has renewed the contract with Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri for the publication of Gozo Today, a newspaper that “must conform with whatever instruction is issued by the minister.”

According to a contract signed two months ago, on 17 September, and acquired by The Shift through a Freedom of Information request, Balzan agreed to receive €3,000 a month for the publication of four editions.

In a complete departure from journalistic ethics, Balzan’s new ‘independent’ newspaper is bound to get ministerial approval on content.

Balzan bound himself to do the minister’s bidding – a minister who is at the centre of a major scandal.

The contract states: “The beneficiary (Saviour Balzan) must conform with whatever instruction is issued by the minister… or the funds will be withdrawn.”

The conditions set by the Gozo Ministry state the newspaper must include commentary from Minister Camilleri every week.

The minister is at the centre of a scandal involving the job given to former tourism minister Clayton Bartolo’s wife, Amanda Muscat, as a ‘consultant’ at the Gozo Ministry – a job she never did but for which she received almost €70,000.

While Bartolo was forced to resign, Prime Minister Robert Abela continued to protect the Gozo Minister, who is also the Minister for Planning.

The minister held a rally in Gozo as a PR exercise only last week following negative press reports on the scandal.

Saviour Balzan, who also publishes Malta Today and hosts programmes on the State broadcaster, continues to help Camilleri’s public relations efforts through Gozo Today.

The contract states it must include 12 pages in English “about events in Gozo and to serve as a platform for public service initiatives on the island and must be distributed in book shops, fast ferry services to Gozo and Gozo Channel at the price of €1”.

The publication must include contributions from “Gozitan entities” and commentary from Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri every week.

Balzan must also hand over 200 copies of the publication to the Gozo Ministry for its own promotional purposes.

The latest propaganda deal

The Shift has revealed how Balzan has received millions in taxpayer funds handed to him by different government ministries for campaigns and promotion.

Every ministry and government agency to which this newsroom sent a Freedom of Information request first refused, then objected, and most filed a second appeal in court, insisting the money Balzan was receiving from taxpayers should not be public knowledge.

The Council of Europe warned the government of the “chilling effect” such action has on independent journalism.

The Information and Data Protection Commissioner disagreed with the rejections by ministries and government agencies, insisting that taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent.

His decision was enforced by the Tribunal and then the Court in dozens of cases. This led to revelations of Balzan’s consultancy contracts with different ministers, advising them on how to deal with the press when journalists revealed their scandals.

Balzan was also the justice minister’s paid adviser while sitting on what was supposed to be an independent media experts committee tasked with evaluating reform of media laws proposed by the same justice minister.

In addition to the advertising received from the government, Balzan has established himself as a spin doctor contracted by different ministries and government agencies, setting up a network of commercial vehicles through which he cashes in on contracts, which are often direct orders.