Church commission condemns Villa Rosa plans

The Church’s Environment Commission said in a statement it strongly disagreed with the proposed amendments to the local plans that would permit a massive construction at Villa Rosa in St George’s Bay with a 34-storey tower and two other towers of 27 storeys each.

The Commission said this project showed that proper consideration had not been given to the impact on the surrounding communities.

Increased traffic, visual impact and reduced access to sunlight were among the negative consequences of such a mammoth plan.

The Commission said it viewed this plan as another example where individual interests were prioritised over the community’s wellbeing.

It said this was the result when decisions were based on questionable advice and controversial decisions were taken, giving the impression that the authorities were abandoning long-term strategic planning in favour of a fragmented approach.

The Commission added that it was concerning that projects were being negotiated and promised before thorough studies were made and public consultation held, undermining sustainable development.

If this project was really in a consultation phase, the authorities should heed what the public was saying, especially the residents and all those who concerned about the quality of life of citizens.

Decisions to grant permits for development projects which have not been included in a holistic plan open the door to abuse and further deteriorate conditions for both residents and visitors.

The Commission insisted that in the long-promised review of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) the government should learn from past experiences and remove ambiguous and poor regulations that allow the exploitation of existing loopholes.

Citizens’ voices must be taken seriously, and public participation must be extensive so that citizens’ quality of life can be protected, the Commission said.

It also referred to the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association about the need for sustainable tourism.

The Environment Commission has already submitted its opinion to the Planning Authority as part of the consultation process.

The Commission appeals to people who are in agreement to submit their opinion to the Planning Authority by 25 November.