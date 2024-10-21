Once the summer residence of the Inquisitor, now illegal bird trapping in its shadow

It was built in the 17th century as the summer residence of the Catholic Inquisitor in Malta, away from the heat, noise and pomp of the official palace in Vittoriosa, down at the Grand Harbour.

For a long time, it stood neglected. A few years ago it was repaired and turned into one of the official residences of the current prime minister. Confidential meetings were held in it and also concerts, benefiting from the cool air and silence.

Now, another use seems to have been found for the area – a huge bird trapping operation.

Tipped off by the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) over the past days police have nabbed a number of poachers, one operating just below the Inquisitor’s palace itself.

Even before the government announced on Sunday that the bird trapping season would reopen, some trappers had already spread their nets and prepared the ground.

Over the past two weeks, the police, tipped off by CABS, already raided bird trapping sites and filmed and arrested seven persons who will be arraigned in the coming days. One of these persons had already spread the nets just downwind from the Inquisitor’s palace.

Twelve trapping nets were found, and 36 birds, some decoys and some freshly caught, were also confiscated.

The confiscated birds were mainly Song Thrushes but also included Blackbirds and two Robins, which were found in an apiary at Luqa.

According to CABS, one person had already spread out a huge trapping installation less than 100 metres from the Girgenti Palace.

In a statement, CABS president Karl-Heinz Kreutzer condemned the government for reopening the trapping season when the European Court of Justice had just condemned it.

“Robert Abela and many members of his cabinet have a long history of protecting and appeasing trappers and poachers to get their votes. Their latest step shows that they are not only willing to violate EU law and risk high fines but also sacrifice the concept of independent science for a group of hobbyists who seem to have the government in a sweatbox,” CABS president Karl-Heinz Kreutzer said.