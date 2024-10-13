PL parliamentary group: Backbenchers declare more earnings than ministers

Almost all Labour backbencher MPs are earning incomes far higher than their colleagues serving in ministerial posts, an analysis of the tax declarations of government MPs shows.

Although having no executive responsibilities, backbenchers’ earnings drown the declared income of ministers. This is because they are allowed to continue their private professional work while also receiving the parliamentary honoraria, some €24,000 in 2023, on top of their income.

On the other hand, MPs must stop all private work and lose the honoraria once they become ministers, earning some €58,000 in 2023.

Backbenchers are also given extra government duties, whether through government consultancies or as members of government agency boards, largely to placate them and keep them in line. These appointments continue to boost their annual income.

Anton Refalo, the minister with the highest income

The oldest cabinet member, Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, 68, declared the most income in 2023.

Apart from his ministerial salary, Refalo also receives two pensions, one as a minister (€35,000) and the standard national insurance pension of some €5,000.

Ministers and MPs have a privileged retirement pension over and above their normal statutory pension. The privileged pension, uncapped, amounts to the full two-thirds salary of a minister and increases every year.

The only other public servants entitled to such privilege are members of the judiciary and permanent secretaries.

Refalo also declared earning €52,000 from rent, with a total declared income of almost €166,000 in 2023.

All his other colleagues, including the prime minister, declared only their ministerial gross income, which, in the case of Robert Abela, reached €63,000 in 2023.

Backbenchers, the biggest earners

Former health minister Michael Farrugia’s ousting from the cabinet may have affected his political career but not his pocket.

In 2023, the doctor from Naxxar declared twice as much as he was making when serving as a minister. Farrugia, 67, is now receiving his full ministerial pension and earnings from his profession and other investments. In 2023, he declared an income of over €120,000.

His former cabinet member, Edward Zammit Lewis, also removed by Abela, was financially better off last year, declaring an income of €76,000 compared to €58,500 the previous year.

New MP Katya De Giovanni, who has not made it to cabinet so far, declared over €30,000 more income than if she were a minister. Apart from being a part-time MP, she also teaches at university, receiving €59,000. She also continues her practice profession as an occupational psychologist.

Even Deo Debattista, a former parliamentary secretary left on the backbench by Abela, is better off. In 2023, he declared an income of €96,000, almost €40,000 more than when he was in office. These included €27,000 from rent.

Backbencher Randolph Debattista declared earning €40,000 as CEO of Labour in addition to his parliamentary honoraria and income from his profession, reaching €65,000 in 2023. Debattista is now on his way to Geneva after resigning from parliament and being appointed ambassador.

The list of declarations reflects the same trend. The declaration of Justice Minister Jonathan Attard was not available.

The question about whether ministers’ salaries should be increased for a part-time parliament has surfaced repeatedly. The issues involved include whether the raise should be conditional to a full-time service.

Suspicions also arise that the declarations are not necessarily honest, and that ministers find a way of increasing their income through corruption and non-declarations.