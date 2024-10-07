Curia requests suspension of Sliema’s Villa Schinas development application

The Archbishop’s Curia has demanded that the commercial partner involved in the development process for Villa Schinas in Rudolph Street Sliema suspend the whole process following controversy over its conversion into an apartment block.

The proposed development application is to turn the football ground within the complex into a block of five storeys plus penthouse being proposed by Vassallo Group.

The Curia said the development proposed for a commercial partner was intended for educational residences since Villa Schinas is considered an educational establishment.

The Curia pointed out that the building itself required costly restoration, which the parish of St Gregory could not afford.

Efforts to get financial help from the Arts Council and the Sliema Local Council were unsuccessful, but efforts are now being made to attract interest from commercial bodies.

The Curia said it would monitor proceedings to ensure the complex remains aimed at an educational purpose.

PN Councillor Zack Zammit called on the public to object to the development, saying the potential closure of a centre for youth for more apartments was “disappointing”.

He said the few centres left must be protected. “The centre provides a space for children to engage in sports, learn discipline and a sense of community. To give this up for profit is unacceptable.”

Zammit encouraged the public to object to application PA/06948/24 at representations@pa.org.mt.