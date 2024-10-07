News

The community centre proposed to be replaced by a block of apartments.

Curia requests suspension of Sliema’s Villa Schinas development application

Noel Grima
October 7, 2024 19:17

The Archbishop’s Curia has demanded that the commercial partner involved in the development process for Villa Schinas in Rudolph Street Sliema suspend the whole process following controversy over its conversion into an apartment block.

The proposed development application is to turn the football ground within the complex into a block of five storeys plus penthouse being proposed by Vassallo Group.

The Curia said the development proposed for a commercial partner was intended for educational residences since Villa Schinas is considered an educational establishment.

The Curia pointed out that the building itself required costly restoration, which the parish of St Gregory could not afford.

Efforts to get financial help from the Arts Council and the Sliema Local Council were unsuccessful, but efforts are now being made to attract interest from commercial bodies.

The Curia said it would monitor proceedings to ensure the complex remains aimed at an educational purpose.

PN Councillor Zack Zammit called on the public to object to the development, saying the potential closure of a centre for youth for more apartments was “disappointing”.

He said the few centres left must be protected. “The centre provides a space for children to engage in sports, learn discipline and a sense of community. To give this up for profit is unacceptable.”

Zammit encouraged the public to object to application PA/06948/24 at representations@pa.org.mt.

                           

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Stories

News
Curia requests suspension of Sliema’s Villa Schinas development application
The Archbishop’s Curia has demanded that the commercial partner
Noel Grima
October 7, 2024 19:17
News
Deo Scerri resigns from NPL company following controversial deal
Deo Scerri, the former BOV chairman who last year
The Shift Team
October 7, 2024 18:18
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo