News

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli visiting Enemalta workers trying to address power cuts. Photo: DOI

Employer bodies reiterate opposition to trade union mandatory membership

Noel Grima
October 4, 2024 17:18

The four employer-constituted bodies have reiterated their opposition to obligatory trade union membership, as suggested by government.

The Malta Employers Association, the Malta Chamber, the Small and Medium Enterprises Association and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association were replying to Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul.

The constituted bodies said that membership or non-membership of a trade union is an individual choice and cannot be forced by the government, employers, or trade unions.

This is a fundamental principle enshrined in the Constitution of Malta, as well as in international treaties such as the United Nations and European documents.

The four bodies denied they had had negotiations on this subject, despite what Ellul hinted in a recent interview.

                           

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Stories

News
Multi-million-euro contemporary art centre to open, three years late
The government has announced the final date for the
The Shift Team
October 4, 2024 18:52
News
Employer bodies reiterate opposition to trade union mandatory membership
The four employer-constituted bodies have reiterated their opposition to
Noel Grima
October 4, 2024 17:18
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo