Justice Minister silent on fraud charges faced by Commissioner Alessandro Lia

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard is refusing to state his position on the future of Alessandro Lia as a Commissioner for Justice as Lia is expected to face fresh criminal charges related to alleged fraud and forging official documents.

The young lawyer, son of Labour lawyer Pawlu Lia, is in hot water over new claims – stoked as part of an acrimonious separation from his wife, Magistrate Nadine Lia – that he committed fraudulent activities in connection with a car belonging to his former father-in-law, Victor Sant.

The Prime Minister appointed Lia to serve as Commissioner for Justice to rule on cases related to local council offences, such as traffic fines and environmental contraventions brought before him.

Due to his criminal proceedings, many in his profession deem that his position in the judiciary has become untenable. Lia has refused to resign.

The Justice Minister has not replied to questions about his views or whether the government has started any disciplinary procedures for Lia to resign.

Lia cannot be removed from his position. The only way is through the Commission for the Administration of Justice, as Lia’s post is equivalent to a Magistrate’s.

The Commission has never impeached anyone. Furthermore, Lia’s father, Pawlu, represents the government in the Commission.

The Justice Minister is even refusing to state whether the government has sent a request to start an impeachment process.

When asked about the ongoing situation, Prime Minister Robert Abela said, “When you occupy a judicial role, it is different to holding any other role. The criteria that apply need to be more rigorous.” But there was no indication of any action being taken.

In a decision taken earlier this week following a challenge by his wife Magistrate Nadine Lia’s father, Magistrate Claire Zammit Stafrace ruled that Lia should face prosecution over possible fraud.

In August of last year, The Shift reported that Victor Sant had filed an official criminal complaint asking the police to initiate criminal action against his former son-in-law and his friend Andrew Cremona. Sant claimed that the two falsified documents related to his car, which was supposed to be scrapped, to make an illicit profit of under €5,000.

After hearing the case, the Court ruled that although it appeared that Lia had made little to no financial gain, there still was evidence pointing to fraud.

She said that since the forgery issue could only be determined in criminal proceedings against the Commissioner for Justice, she informed the Commissioner of Police that there was a prime facie case to answer in this regard.

This is not the first criminal case that Lia is facing. He is currently a defendant in a court case over claimed domestic violence against his estranged wife. Lia denies the claims.

Lia is also Labour’s appointed representative on the Broadcasting Authority.